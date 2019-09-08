New Mercedes GLE 350 de revealed as frugal diesel hybrid

At the heart of the new Mercedes-Benz SUV’s driveline is a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 192bhp and 295lb ft of torque.

It is supported by an electric motor mounted within the GLE350de 4Matic’s standard nine-speed automatic gearbox that produces up to 134bhp and 324lb ft.

Together, the two power sources provide a total system output of 315bhp and 516lb ft - some 11bhp shy and the same torque loading as the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel-powered GLE400d. By comparison, the X5 xDrive45e turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor boast a combined 389bhp and 442lb ft.

The combined reserves are sufficient, says Mercedes-Benz, to propel the four-wheel drive GLE350de 4Matic from 0 to 62mph in 6.8sec and up to a limited top speed of 131mph.

The GLE350de’s new 31.2kWh battery provides an official electric range of between 55.9 and 61.5miles on the WLTP cycle. This correlates to theoretical combined consumption of 256.8mpg and combined CO2 emissions of 29g/km on the WLTP cycle.

In pure electric mode, the new model boasts a top speed limited to 100mph. The GLE350de 4Matic supports both AC and DC charging. With a maximum DC charge rate of 60kW, Mercedes-Benz claims a recharge time of approximately 30min.

The large battery has compromised boot space slightly, however. Overall capacity drops from 2055-litres with conventional petrol and diesel-powered GLEs to 1915 litres with the new diesel-electric model.

The GLE350de 4Matic is among 20 plug-in hybrid models planned for launch by Mercedes-Benz by the end of 2020.

New Mercedes GLC300e is more efficient thanks to bigger battery

In a further boost to the line-up, the brand has also lifted the covers off the petrol-electric plug-in hybrid GLC300e 4Matic.

The latest facelifted GLC model receives a heavily upgraded driveline that is claimed to provide a WLTP range of up to 26.7miles and CO2 rating of 51g/km.

Key among its developments is a new 13.5kWh battery, as used by the C300e and E300e. It replaces the older 8.7kWh battery used by the superseded GLC350e 4Matic.

Power for the GLC300e 4Matic is provided by a longitudinally-mounted turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 208bhp and 258lb ft of torque. It is supported by a gearbox mounted electric motor with 121bhp and up to 324lb ft. The result is the same 315bhp and 516lb ft combined output as the GLE350de 4Matic.