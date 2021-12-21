BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Maserati MC20 convertible previewed in official images
UP NEXT
New Nio ET5 is Tesla Model 3 rival with up to 620 miles of range

New Maserati MC20 convertible previewed in official images

Open-top supercar will be brand's first mid-engined roadster since the MC12
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
21 December 2021

Maserati is preparing to launch a convertible version of its flagship MC20 sports car in the coming months. 

The first completed prototype has starred in an official photoshoot ahead of on-road testing getting underway. The light camouflage and production-ready styling suggest it is nearly ready for reveal, now that the hardtop car is open to order.

The MC20 convertible wears a bold new-look livery in the style of clouds. "After all", Maserati said, "it is a convertible". It will be Maserati's first convertible since the GranCabrio bowed out in 2020, and the first mid-engined roadster since production of the MC12 supercar ended in 2005.

Related articles

There are no shots of the rear, but the silhouette of this prototype suggests it will feature a folding hard top, rather than a fabric item – similar to its Ferrari F8 Spider rival. 

Otherwise, it is expected to be technically and stylistically identical to the coupé. That means it will take its power from a 621bhp mid-mounted, twin-turbo V6 which revs to 7500rpm and will get it from 0-62mph in around 3.0 seconds. The convertible should nearly match the coupé's 203mph top speed.

A folding hard top will likely bump the MC20's kerb weight up slightly. For reference, the similarly conceived Ferrari F8 Spider weighs 70kg more than its coupé sibling.

As for pricing, expect the convertible to command a slight premium over the coupé, which costs £187,230. 

Maserati has yet to confirm a reveal date for the convertible, but recently pushed back the launch of its new Grecale SUV as a result of the semiconductor crisis to spring. Expect the drop-top MC20 to follow close behind. 

 

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives