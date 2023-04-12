New Lexus LM luxury MPV confirmed for UK in 2023

Lexus will bring the second generation of its luxurious LM people carrier to the UK, Autocar has learned.

Due to be officially unveiled at the Shanghai motor show on 18 April, the LM (for 'Luxury Mover') aims to provide a comfortable and luxurious experience for executives who don't want a chauffeur-driven SUV or saloon.

The current LM officially launched at the 2019 Shanghai motor show before going on sale in China the following year. It is based on the Toyota Alphard, which has been on sale since 2002 in markets such as China, Russia and the Middle East.

Details of how the forthcoming LM will differ visually from the current model remain scarce. However, the firm did post a darkened preview image showing the MPV's much smoother C- and D-pillars.

The LM’s powertrain offerings are also still under wraps but the outgoing version, badged LM 350, is powered by a 3.5-litre petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It has 291bhp and achieves a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec.

Lexus is also expected to launch a hybrid-powered LM 300h, combining a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for a total output of 194bhp. This engine is used in several other Lexus hybrids, including the Lexus IS 300h, Lexus UX 250h, Lexus NX 300h and Lexus RC 300h.

As with the previous car, the new LM is expected to be available in four- and seven-seat guises. Both versions of the current car have reclining seats with a choice of seven massage functions and 'AdaptiPedic' memory foam used on the rear seats only.

A glass panel can be raised between the front and rear seats, separating the passenger compartment and allowing for greater privacy for occupants. Aiming to increase passenger refinement, the current LM rides on 18in noise-reducing alloy wheels finished in metallic chrome.

Lexus's usual attention to safety was lavished on the outgoing car and is expected to carry over onto the UK model. The previous generation came as standard with safety features such as pre-collision assist, lane keeping assist, radar-guided cruise control, blindspot monitoring and cross-traffic assist.