New Lexus LBX priced from £29,995 in the UK

UK customers are now able to pre-order the Lexus LBX crossover, which has been priced from £29,995.

That nets you an entry-level Urban model featuring 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 9.8in infotainment touchscreen and a rear-view camera, among other amenities.

Five other grades – for which pricing is yet to be announced – are also available.

The next step up, Premium, introduces heated front seats, rear privacy glass and blindspot monitoring, plus more.

Premium Plus upsizes the alloys to 18in and adds a powered bootlid, 12.3in digital instrument display, a head-up display and an air-purification system.

Premium Plus Design adds two-tone paintwork, machined alloy wheels and perforated interior upholstery.

Takumi models receive a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, upgraded leather upholstery, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and additional driver-assistance systems.

Takumi Design adds the same bi-tone paperwork as on Premium cars, plus an Ultrasuede interior.

The LBX’s launch line-up is topped by the Original Edition, which brings copper two-tone paint and dedicated badging.

Final pricing for the full range will be confirmed in early October, said Lexus, ahead of deliveries starting in March 2024.

“We’re not trying to make a cheap car, we’re trying to make a small car,” chief branding officer Simon Humphries told Autocar in June 2023.

What is the Lexus LBX?

Lexus is aiming to capture a share of the burgeoning premium crossover market with its smallest model to date, the new LBX.

The ‘Lexus Breakthrough Crossover’ is the first model the marque has designed specifically for the European market; sharing Toyota’s TNGA-B platform with the smash-hit Yaris Cross.