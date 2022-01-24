BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New KTM X-Bow GT2 is road-ready, 600bhp track weapon
UP NEXT
Europe critical to Fisker’s success, says CEO Henrik Fisker

New KTM X-Bow GT2 is road-ready, 600bhp track weapon

Austrian firm's second road car will use a tuned version of the Audi RS3's turbocharged five-cylinder engine
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
1 March 2022

Austrian race car and motorbike manufacturer KTM is developing a road-legal version of its X-Bow GT2, which will rival low-volume lightweights including the Radical Rapture and Dallara Stradale.

It will be KTM's second road car, joining its open-roof X-Bow sibling, which has been sold in various forms since 2008.

Spotted by our photographers undergoing cold weather testing, it wears a completely bespoke bodyshell and is substantially different in its positioning to the X-Bow, touting power and performance specifications that line it up as a viable rival to established supercars. It will wear a new nameplate to reflect its road-focused positioning. 

Related articles

Power comes from a rear-mounted turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine, as used by the Audi RS3, although the GT2 racer boosts output to 600bhp and 531lb ft, compared with the X-Bow R's 296bhp and 295lb ft. 

KTM has yet to confirm whether the road-going engine will be tuned to the same specification of the race unit.

Drive is channeled to the rear axle through a seven-speed sequential gearbox and a limited-slip differential. 

Fundamentally, the GT2 is based around the same Dallara-designed 80kg carbonfibre monocoque as the X-Bow, which KTM says "has been tried and tested in a dozen crashes since 2008". For the hardtop car, it's paired with an FIA-approved steel roll cage.

A 'jetfighter' canopy lid made of carbonfibre provides access to the cabin, but small glass windows at the side can also be fully opened. 

Car Review
KTM X-Bow
KTM X-Bow
Read our full road test review
Read more

All up, KTM says the X-Bow GT2 racer tips the scales at 1048kg dry. Added equipment necessary for the road car's homologation will no doubt push that figure up slightly, but engineers will work together with KTM's race team to "focus on lightweight construction" throughout the development process. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
KTM X-Bow

KTM X-Bow

The KTM X-Bow offers eccentric looks and sharp handling but it's an expensive first effort from the motorcycle maker

Read our review
Back to top

KTM will release further details closer to the X-Bow GT2 road car's launch. The company told Autocar that it remains committed to a 100-car maximum output per year, and that each X-Bow GT2 will be a highly bespoke commission according to its customer's needs. 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
This discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out maintenance. Thank you for your patience.
xxxx 24 January 2022

Bring it on, never understood why there was no follow up to the X Bow, just needed a roof  and doors

Peter Cavellini 24 January 2022

It doesn't look anything special, generic looking in fact,and, it won't be cheap.

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

View all latest drives