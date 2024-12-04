BACK TO ALL NEWS
New kit converts original Mazda MX-5 to electric power
New kit converts original Mazda MX-5 to electric power

Powertrain from British firm Electrogenic packs 160bhp and more than 150 miles of range into NA roadster

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 December 2024

Electrogenic, the British firm behind electric conversions for classics such as the Delorean DMC-12 and Mini, has launched a new kit for the original Mazda MX-5.

Designed to be completely reversible, it swaps the NA-generation roadster's four-cylinder petrol powerplant for a single electric motor.

This puts out 160bhp and 229lb ft of torque –  significant increases on the 128bhp and 110lb ft packed by the most potent version of the original engine.

It also replaces the original gearbox (either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic) with a new single-speed unit.

Acceleration is drastically improved: Electrogenic claims a 0-60mph sprint time of “around six seconds”, down from 8.5sec.

As well as extra thrust, the motor provides boosted stopping power via regenerative braking.

The strength of this can be adjusted using the various drive modes provided by the kit, such as Eco and Sport.

Electrogenic claims that its conversion yields a range of more than 150 miles between charges, thanks to the installation of 42kWh of battery capacity.

These are mounted under the bonnet (in place of the engine) and under the boot floor (replacing the fuel tank).

Electrogenic MX-5 – engine bay

Although the batteries add 100kg to the car's weight, Electrogenic claims the set-up preserves the 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution that defines how the MX-5 handles.

“We’ve long been intrigued by the concept of a light, well-balanced, rear-wheel-drive electrified modern-classic, one that truly delivers when it comes to the old-school thrill of driving,” said Steve Drummond, CEO of Electrogenic.

Charging is done via a CCS socket and takes an hour.

The conversion can be done to all 1989-1997 MX-5s, a spokesperson for Electrogenic confirmed to Autocar, and it takes around a week to install. Pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 4 December 2024

And theirs the rub, EV power, Eco friendly and all that,and, no defo asking price?, suggested price might be £45K+? , em , no thanks.

xxxx 4 December 2024

So they've completed months of work but still don't know an approximate price, judging by previous converted work we're looking at 45k plus a decent car to begin with so 55k. Emmmm

si73 4 December 2024
A shame they couldn't give a price for the conversion with the release of this story, but I'd imagine mega bucks.

