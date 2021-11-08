BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Kia EV9: flagship electric SUV coming this week
UP NEXT
Mercedes-Benz issues EQC recall over steering failure concerns

New Kia EV9: flagship electric SUV coming this week

Preview image hints at an electric version of the large Telluride SUV; UK launch is on the cards
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
8 November 2021

Kia is readying a new large SUV to top its new family of electric cars and will provide a first glimpse of it this Thursday (11 November).

Badged the EV9 (so expected to be significantly bigger than the existing EV6), the new arrival has been previewed in silhouette form. First impressions are that it looks to bear a resemblance to the Kia Telluride large SUV, which has been on sale in the US for two years. 

A relationship with that car would tally with its numerical designation, which suggests it will be the largest member of the EV family. The timing makes sense, too, given that the Los Angeles motor show opens next week, providing a likely venue for the car's official unveiling. 

Related articles

Sibling brand Hyundai is also gearing up to unwrap a new electric SUV and has confirmed that it will make its appearance in LA. The show car, badged the Seven, will feature a raft of concept-specific styling cues but is expected to make it to production with only light changes, becoming the Ioniq 7. 

Both the Seven concept and EV9 show car will use the new E-GMP architecture. Capable of 800V charging and accomodating rear- and four-wheel-drive powertrains, this will be used for 23 bespoke EVs from the Hyundai Motor Group by 2023, having made its debut underneath the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. 

If Kia's new EV9 is a similar size to the Telluride, four-wheel drive will likely be standard to all variants. The EV6 currently offers a pair of dual-motor layouts, with power ranging from 321bhp in the GT-Line S AWD to 577bhp in the upcoming GT range-topper, both of which would theoretically suit a large electric SUV. 

Details of a European launch remain unconfirmed, but the EV9 has been previewed on Kia's Worldwide Instagram page, suggesting that it won't be a US-only proposition, unlike the Telluride. Whether it offers the same eight-seat layout or off-road drive mode functionality remains to be seen. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,300
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,600
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dstyle Plus 3dr
2015
£3,600
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,790
84,470miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives