New Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV to be revealed on 23 February

Hyundai is preparing for the imminent unveiling of the first model in its bespoke EV sub-brand: the Ioniq 5.

The new car, described by the brand as a “fundamental shift in BEV design approach”, will be fully revealed next week. It is the first production model to sit atop Hyundai and Kia’s new modular electric platform (E-GMP).

The Korean company suggests the design of the Ioniq 5, which appears to remain faithful to the 2019 45 concept on which it’s based, is said to provide a “unique experience that can only be enjoyed in dedicated BEVs” thanks to its proportions and stance.

New design elements include ‘Parametric Pixels’ (tiny pixel-style lighting elements that adorn the front of the car), a clamshell bonnet and 20in aero-optimised wheels. Hyundai’s global design boss, SangYup Lee, is confident tha the car establishes “a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured”.

The latest preview image gives a restricted view of the interior, showing how the E-GMP's flat floor will enable a "breakthrough interior design". Chief among the innovations is a fully sliding centre console that enables ingress and egress from each side, for use in tight parking spaces.

Technology found in the Ioniq 5 will include a Vehicle to Load (V2L) system offering a 3.5kW, 110/220v power supply via bidirectional charging - enough, Hyundai claims, to roast a turkey in a large oven. Ultra-fast charging promises to replenish up to 62 miles of range in as little as five minutes, too.

The Ioniq 5 is the first of three EVs set to fall under the Ioniq umbrella in the next four years.

Each will use a numerical naming strategy similar to Volkswagen’s ID line-up. Odd numbers will be used for SUVs and even numbers for saloons and other models.

The Ioniq 5 will be followed in 2022 by the Ioniq 6 electric sports saloon, which will take cues from the low-slung Prophecy concept. A large, as yet unseen SUV called the Ioniq 7 will land in 2024.

The final production designs of all three remain under wraps. However, Hyundai has previously said it plans for each to have a distinctive and different design, but they will all feature pixel headlights, as seen on the 45 and Prophecy concepts.