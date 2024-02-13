BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ford Ranger MS-RT brings motorsport-inspired upgrades

Ranger and Transit Custom both gain motorsport-themed makeovers and an “enhanced driving experience"
Jack Warrick
News
3 mins read
13 February 2024

Ford Pro has revealed the two latest models to join its M-Sport Road Technology (MS-RT) sub-brand, which is dedicated to motorsport-inspired commercial vehicles. 

The Ford Ranger pick-up and the Ford E-Transit Custom electric van both gain MS-RT variants, with motorsport-themed designs, improved load-carrying capabilities and an “enhanced driving experience”. 

It’s the first time the second generation of the T6 Ford Ranger has received an MS-RT variant. Powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, it pumps out 236bhp and 442lb ft of torque, with drive managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

The biggest changes are to the Ranger’s design, which includes a modified front end with an integrated splitter and a honeycomb grille. The brand says the design is inspired by extreme Ranger racing trucks in Asia. 

Other changes have been made to the Ranger’s stance, which has been lowered, while the rear bumper gains an integrated diffuser, a ducktail spoiler and a cab spoiler, which, Ford Pro says, helps to improve stability and aerodynamics. 

The width of the Ranger MS-RT has also increased by 82mm and the track width has been upped by 40mm. It is equipped with the largest wheels fitted to a production Ranger to date - a 21in diamond-cut set with 275/45 R21 tyres. 

The MS-RT shares the same all-wheel drive system as the standard Ranger but with modified suspension. It also has the same one-tonne load-carrying capacity and 3.5-tonne towing capacity. 

Inside, it gains more supportive, heated seats, animal-free 'eco-leather' and blue stitching in line with the MS-RT badge. Standard equipment also includes dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera. 

Hans Schep, general manager at Ford Pro Europe, said: “If Ranger Raptor is the ultimate off-road truck, then the Ranger MS-RT is the ultimate street truck. 

Read our review

Car review
ford ranger raptor 2023 01 powerslide

Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford’s European-market performance pick-up has sensational Baja rally-style thrills, and more on-road pace and appeal than its predecessor

Read our review
“It’s a departure from what we usually see in this segment in Europe, but with more car-like driving dynamics and the towing and carrying capacity unchanged, we believe it will offer a compelling new option for pick-up customers.”  

The brand also revealed the Ford Transit Custom MS-RT and electric Ford E-Transit Custom MS-RT. Both gain a new aerodynamic front bumper, an integrated spoiler, sportier side skirts and an integrated diffuser. 

An additional rear spoiler improves airflow, the brand says, and both versions have had their track widths increased by 50mm. They’re fitted with a set of 19in alloy wheels and 235/45 R19 Goodyear Eagle Sport tyres. 

The Ford Transit Custom MS-RT is driven by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine producing 167bhp, while plug-in hybrid versions, which combine a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an 11.8kWh battery, produce 228bhp. 

The all-electric Ford E-Transit Custom MS-RT, meanwhile, is the most powerful Transit Custom built to date, with 281bhp on tap. Both vans possess a 6.8m3 maximum load space and can carry a payload of up to 1124kg. 

Both the Transit MS-RT variants and the Ranger MS-RT are available for order now, with deliveries set to start in the middle of this year. 

ianp55 13 February 2024
  • Enhanced Driving Experience,in a Ranger and Transit? is this a joke it's just cosmetic  

