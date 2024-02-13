New Ford Ranger MS-RT brings motorsport-inspired upgrades

Ford Pro has revealed the two latest models to join its M-Sport Road Technology (MS-RT) sub-brand, which is dedicated to motorsport-inspired commercial vehicles.

The Ford Ranger pick-up and the Ford E-Transit Custom electric van both gain MS-RT variants, with motorsport-themed designs, improved load-carrying capabilities and an “enhanced driving experience”.

It’s the first time the second generation of the T6 Ford Ranger has received an MS-RT variant. Powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, it pumps out 236bhp and 442lb ft of torque, with drive managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The biggest changes are to the Ranger’s design, which includes a modified front end with an integrated splitter and a honeycomb grille. The brand says the design is inspired by extreme Ranger racing trucks in Asia.

Other changes have been made to the Ranger’s stance, which has been lowered, while the rear bumper gains an integrated diffuser, a ducktail spoiler and a cab spoiler, which, Ford Pro says, helps to improve stability and aerodynamics.

The width of the Ranger MS-RT has also increased by 82mm and the track width has been upped by 40mm. It is equipped with the largest wheels fitted to a production Ranger to date - a 21in diamond-cut set with 275/45 R21 tyres.

The MS-RT shares the same all-wheel drive system as the standard Ranger but with modified suspension. It also has the same one-tonne load-carrying capacity and 3.5-tonne towing capacity.

Inside, it gains more supportive, heated seats, animal-free 'eco-leather' and blue stitching in line with the MS-RT badge. Standard equipment also includes dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera.

Hans Schep, general manager at Ford Pro Europe, said: “If Ranger Raptor is the ultimate off-road truck, then the Ranger MS-RT is the ultimate street truck.