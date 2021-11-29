New Ferrari Purosangue SUV: covers come off in leaked images

Ferrari is preparing to enter the performance SUV ring in 2022 – and new images shared on social media (below) look to preview the SUV's styling ahead of its official unveiling later this year.

First spotted on Instagram and since shared more widely, the pictures – which allegedly show the Purosangue's front and rear – look to have been taken inside a private facility. Ferrari has refused to comment, and it is unclear where they were originally posted.

As hinted at by production-spec prototypes, which hit the road late last year, the Purosangue looks to feature a more overtly GT-inspired silhouette than other cars in its segment. The front features C-shaped headlights like those worn by the Ferrari SF90 and the distinctive rear light bar appears similar to that of the Ferrari Roma coupé.

Short overhangs and a long, low bonnet are among its other defining characteristics, hinting at a maintained focus on big power and keen handling for Maranello's first SUV.

Importantly, the low leading edge of the bonnet hints at an engine that has been pushed further back into the chassis for improved weight distribution, in a front mid-engined set-up reminiscent of the lower-slung 812 Superfast grand tourer.

Due later this year and being developed under the codename Purosangue, which translates from Italian as ‘thoroughbred’, the new Ferrari promises to be like no other performance or ultra-luxury SUV on the market, thanks to different positioning from the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The SUV, also known internally as 175, is one of 15 new Ferraris announced last year and set to be launched by 2023. They will be built off two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the F8 Tributo, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars, including the new SUV.

“I’m convinced on this car and the technical concept,” Ferrari’s then chief technical officer, Michael Leiters, told Autocar in 2019. “I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”