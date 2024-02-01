New Czech firm launches UK's first electric 4x4 for £50k

An affordable electric off-roader is now on sale in the UK, after Czech start-up MW Motors beat all the major manufacturers to market.

The new Spartan EV 2.0 promises to match supreme yet easy-to-use off-road capability – already verified on test by Autocar – with on-road refinement from £49,995.

That price excludes VAT, because it is homologated as a light commercial vehicle, its target audience being the agricultural, forestry, nature conservation, mining and extreme sports sectors.

Although the rolling ladder-frame chassis and G-Wagen-esque bodyshell are familiar from Indian firm Force Motors’ Gurkha 4x4 and the battery is bought from China, everything else is the Czechs’ own work.

Engineers took on board feedback from customers of the original Spartan EV – a conversion of the UAZ Hunter, a Russian military 4x4 dating back to 1971 – from across Europe.

In the Spartan 2.0, a single motor in place of a gearbox transmits 174bhp and a huge 793lb ft of torque through a transfer case to give manually selectable two- or four-wheel drive with high and low ranges. There are also manually locking differentials at the front and rear and hill descent control.

With a usable capacity of 57.4kWh, the under-bonnet battery provides a range of around 150 miles – enough for the average customer’s working week, believes MWM.

Charging can occur at rates of up to 90kW, so a 20-80% fill should take just over half an hour. Bi-directional charging is possible, meaning 230V can be provided to power tools and other equipment.

At 4116mm long and 1812mm wide, the Spartan 2.0 is considerably smaller than most off-roaders, allowing easier manoeuvrability in rural areas. Its approach angle is stated at 38deg and its departure angle at 35deg, while its breakover angle is estimated to be 25deg. The slightly larger new Dacia Duster SUV, for reference, touts angles of 31deg, 36deg and 24deg.