New car market fell in October despite rise in EV sales

Petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales all dipped as electric car sales rose 24.5%

Jack Warrick
5 November 2024

The UK’s new car market fell by 6% year on year in October but sales of electric vehicles remained healthy, according to new figures released by the SMMT. 

Electric cars were the only powertrain type to record a year-on-year sales increase, with petrol sales dropping 14.2%, diesels down 20.5% and hybrids and plug-in hybrids falling 1.6% and 3.2% respectively. EV sales, by contrast, rose 24.5%.

Petrol cars still dominate the overall market in the UK, with a 50.4% market share. Electric is the second most popular powertrain with a 20.7% share, followed by hybrids at 13.2%. Diesel is last, with a continually falling share that now stands at 6.2%.  

The SMMT suggested the growth of EV sales was partly down to falling prices.

