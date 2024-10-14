BACK TO ALL NEWS
New BYD Sealion 7 gets 523bhp and 311 miles of range
New BYD Sealion 7 gets 523bhp and 311 miles of range

Electric family SUV is one of six new models the Chinese giant will introduce in Europe by 2025

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 November 2024

BYD has released fresh details on its new Tesla Model Y rival, the Sealion 7.

It's the brand’s first European model to use a new development of the architecture that underpins the existing Atto 3 crossover, Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon, named e-Platform 3.0 Evo.

It uses cell-to-body construction (in which battery cells are mounted directly to the chassis) with a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and can support a range of motor configurations.

The entry-level Sealion 7 Comfort gets a single 308bhp, 280lb ft motor mounted on its rear axle, plus an 82.5kWh battery that gives a range of 300 miles between charges. The lightest variant, it weighs 2225kg and can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 6.7sec.

The middle-rung Design adds a 215bhp motor to the front axle, giving four-wheel drive and outputs of 523bhp and 509lb ft. The extra motor increases the car’s mass to 2340kg and cuts its range to 283 miles but also slashes its 0-62mph time to 4.5sec.

The range-topping Excellence uses the same 523bhp powertrain but gets a larger 91.3kWh battery, giving it a range of 312 miles. With this larger battery and extra interior kit (including nappa leather seats and a head-up display), the Sealion 7 weighs 2435kg. Nonetheless, it can hit 62mph in the same 4.5sec as the Design.

Both the Comfort and Design cars can be charged at a rate of up to 150kW on a DC connection, taking 32 minutes to go from 10-80%. The Excellence is upgraded to a 230kW peak, cutting that time to 24 minutes.

BYD Sealion 7 rear quarter

A heat pump (which more efficiently generates heat for the cabin than a conventional fan heater, boosting the car's range in cold conditions) is fitted to all versions as standard.

Inside, the Sealion 7 gets a 15.6in infotainment touchscreen that is capable of rotating between portrait and landscape orientations and features a new voice control system.

This is said to be capable of detecting which of the five occupants is speaking from four zones inside the car, allowing the system to make tweaks specific to where the person is sitting. Asking the car to reduce the temperature from the rear seats will tweak the rear climate zone, for instance.

The Sealion 7 is also fitted with a 10.25in instrument display, four USB ports (two up front and two in the back) and a vehicle-to-load socket, allowing the car’s battery to power external devices up to 3.3kW.

Boot space is claimed to measure 520 litres with the rear seats up and 1789 litres with them folded down.

UK deliveries of the Sealion 7 are due to begin early next year. Prices have yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be positioned above the Seal saloon, which starts at £45,695. 

It is one of six new models (three battery-electric cars and three plug-in hybrids) that the Chinese brand will be launching in Europe over the next 14 months.

ianp55 11 November 2024

The problem for me is that there's nothing distinctive about this is there it could be built by any manufacturer anywhere, I suspect that BYD will discover like Hyundai,Nissan & Toyota with Genesis,Infinitti & Lexus that selling luxury cars in the European market will be very difficult against the existing manufacturers who have such a dominant position 

avantus 11 November 2024

For the love of God, can these EV's become anymore repetitive?

CarNut170 11 November 2024

*523hp OR 311 miles range

Use even a fraction of that power - 150 miles range.

