New Bugatti to be unveiled next week, could be electric

Bugatti is building up to launch a new model and has confirmed the date of its unveiling as 28 October.

The French hypercar brand is being especially cryptic in the lead-up to the covers coming off the new car. The only official image of it is a rear view of some X-shaped LED rear light strips, a light signature markedly different from that of the Chiron or its related variants (such as the Divo).

A second preview image was sent out to the media today and this gives away even less: it simply states the phrase “What if…?” followed by the numbers “0,67”. There is no firm indication of what this could mean. Certainly a 0-60mph time of 0.67sec doesn’t seem technically possible.

However, it’s plausible that the figure could be the new car’s power-to-weight ratio represented in kW/kg. By way of illustration, to get a figure of 0.67 kW/kg, a 2000kg car would need to put out 1340kW (just under 1800bhp). The use of the kilowatt unit would also suggest that we’re talking about a fully electric model.

Interestingly, those figures are not a million miles away from the kW/kg power-to-weight ratio of a Rimac C_Two, the 1888bhp electric hypercar successor to the Croatian firm’s Concept One. Although that car was unveiled in 2018, the first customer deliveries aren’t due until next year.

The Rimac link is important because only last month reports from Germany suggested the Volkswagen Group was considering selling the Bugatti brand to Rimac and boosting Porsche’s shareholding in Rimac from 15.5% to as much as 49%.

It could be speculated, then, that the new Bugatti could be the brand’s first EV, with a Rimac powertrain as its base. Another theory is that it could be a track-only special with design inspiration taken from the firm’s Vision Le Mans design study shown earlier this year and utilising the well-proven 8.0-litre W16.

