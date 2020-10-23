BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Bugatti to be unveiled next week, could be electric
Automated lane keeping in UK in 2021 will "put lives at risk"

New Bugatti to be unveiled next week, could be electric

Hypercar firm has confirmed 28 October debut for new model, possibly an EV using technology from Rimac
23 October 2020

Bugatti is building up to launch a new model and has confirmed the date of its unveiling as 28 October. 

The French hypercar brand is being especially cryptic in the lead-up to the covers coming off the new car. The only official image of it is a rear view of some X-shaped LED rear light strips, a light signature markedly different from that of the Chiron or its related variants (such as the Divo).

A second preview image was sent out to the media today and this gives away even less: it simply states the phrase “What if…?” followed by the numbers “0,67”. There is no firm indication of what this could mean. Certainly a 0-60mph time of 0.67sec doesn’t seem technically possible.

However, it’s plausible that the figure could be the new car’s power-to-weight ratio represented in kW/kg. By way of illustration, to get a figure of 0.67 kW/kg, a 2000kg car would need to put out 1340kW (just under 1800bhp). The use of the kilowatt unit would also suggest that we’re talking about a fully electric model. 

Interestingly, those figures are not a million miles away from the kW/kg power-to-weight ratio of a Rimac C_Two, the 1888bhp electric hypercar successor to the Croatian firm’s Concept One. Although that car was unveiled in 2018, the first customer deliveries aren’t due until next year. 

The Rimac link is important because only last month reports from Germany suggested the Volkswagen Group was considering selling the Bugatti brand to Rimac and boosting Porsche’s shareholding in Rimac from 15.5% to as much as 49%. 

It could be speculated, then, that the new Bugatti could be the brand’s first EV, with a Rimac powertrain as its base. Another theory is that it could be a track-only special with design inspiration taken from the firm’s Vision Le Mans design study shown earlier this year and utilising the well-proven 8.0-litre W16.

Latest Drives

2020 Ford Focus Active X Vignale MHEV - cornering front
Ford Focus Active X Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2020 UK review
Audi S3 saloon
Audi S3 Saloon 2020 UK review
Audi Q2 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review
Hyundai i30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Hyundai i30 2020 UK review
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300 PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e R-Dynamic 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Comments

2
2

23 October 2020

Peter Cavellini

0.67 is the average annual mileage of a Bugatti.  

23 October 2020

23 October 2020

 So, basically, it's pure speculation, it seems obvious that having acquired Rimac, that the motive power would be EV, I can't believe the 0.67 is a 0 to 60 time, it's just too fast for comfort, you'd be struggling even if you were blessed with the car control of a top F1 driver, no, I think it's the cache of it being a Bugatti, the interior is a work of art, no expense spared, and there are plenty of exceedingly wealthy people on this planet, and even if there's only one it'll make a Pagani look cheap!

