New BMW 6 Series GT facelift seen as axe falls in US

High-riding 6 Series is withdrawn from sale in North America but will continue in Europe with a range of updates

BMW’s 2020 model year revisions for the 6 Series Gran Turismo have been seen on a testing prototype - a few days after the model was dropped from sale in the US.

The Audi A7 rival is being withdrawn from the North American market alongside its 3 Series Gran Turismo sibling. The latter is no surprise given the 3 Series has now moved to a new generation, but it’s unlikely to be replaced.

The niche positioning of the 6 Series GT has meant it’s struggled to find homes all over the world, but the SUV-focused US market has been particularly unkind. Just 65 examples found homes over there in July, compared with 3800 X5s during the same period.

By comparison, 428 examples were registered across Europe in July. A BMW UK spokesperson confirmed to Autocar that there are no plans to discontinue the 6 Series GT “within its life cycle”.

The model, which shares parts of its underpinnings with the 5 Series and 7 Series saloons, is expected to get similar updates to its siblings (the 2020 5 Series was only seen last week). That will mean external modifications to bring its styling into line, alongside technology upgrades including an updated iDrive operating system.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo



The high-rised 5 Series GT was a troubled car. Has BMW sorted it this time round with the 6 Series Gran Turismo?

All petrol engines will receive emissions-reducing upgrades including petrol particulate filters. 

There’s a likelihood a new plug-in hybrid variant could be brought in, too, as part of BMW’s ever-increasing electrification roll-out. Expect more details to emerge before the car arrives some time next year. 

