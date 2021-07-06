New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid brings 536bhp, 25-mile EV range

The new Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has arrived with a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 mated to a 134bhp electric motor for a combined 536bhp – 95bhp more than its Bentayga Hybrid sibling.

Joining non-electrified V8 and W12 models in the Flying Spur range, the new plug-in hybrid uses a 14.1kWh battery to offer a projected EV range of more than 25 miles. With a 0-60mph time of 4.1sec and a top speed of 177mph, it closely matches the performance of the standard V8 saloon.

The V6 employed here develops 150bhp per litre, more than the V8, courtesy of centralised injectors and spark plugs, while the electric motor alone produces some 295lb ft of torque, which Bentley says "minimises any perceived delay often associated with turbocharger lag".

It is the second plug-in hybrid from Crewe, following the introduction in 2019 of the Bentayga Hybrid, and is claimed to be the firm's most efficient road car yet, with a combined petrol-electric range of more than 435 miles between fill-ups.

Bespoke hybrid flourishes include unique badging, an EV drive mode selector and four oval exhaust exits. The infotainment system is also equipped with a selection of hybrid-specific connected services, including advanced recent trip data, remote charging activation and cabin pre-conditioning.

The infotainment screen can also be used to show a real-time energy flow diagram, as well as a charge duration indicator and efficiency statistics.

Customer deliveries will start in late 2021 and prices are expected to slightly undercut the V8’s, at around £145,000.

