BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Bentley Flying Spur to be revealed next week as 771bhp PHEV
UP NEXT
Renault to reinvent 1970s coupe as retro-futuristic concept

New Bentley Flying Spur to be revealed next week as 771bhp PHEV

Plug-in hybrid powertrain gives saloon 145bhp more than the preceding W12-engined model
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
2 September 2024

The new Bentley Flying Spur will be revealed next week, powered by the same Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that made its debut in the new Continental GT Speed.

Pairing a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, it will send 771bhp and 738lb ft of torque to all four wheels. That’s 145bhp more than the now-retired W12 engine of the preceding saloon.

That new power figure matches that of the Continental GT Speed coupé, the most powerful and quickest yet Bentley produced, hitting 62mph from standing in 3.2sec and then on to a top speed of 208mph.

Related articles

The PHEV set-up will also be introduced to the next Bentayga SUV.

It makes the new Flying Spur the most efficient Bentley yet, the British brand claimed. It hasn't yet revealed any figures (the previous 6.0-litre W12 car achieved 22.6mpg), but it did confirm an electric-only range of 45 miles.

Although technically just an update of the current third-generation car, the new Flying Spur is expected to be refreshed significantly, like its sibling, to offer a wider breadth of dynamic capabilities. 

In the Continental, Bentley claimed 68% of the parts were new, enough to mean it had to be homologated as a new car.

A key change was the substantial upgrading of the chassis, which introduced an uprated anti-roll system, new suspension components and a new-generation stability control system. Expect similar tweaks to its sibling.

The new Flying Spur will also get a slightly reworked design: preview images show refreshed front air intakes and a different grille.

The covers will be pulled off on 10 September at 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review
range rover sport review 2024 01 front tracking
Range Rover Sport review
9
Range Rover Sport review

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,998
61,187miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Seat LEON 2.0 TSI Cupra 290 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,250
40,629miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Seat Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,998
31,225miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,298
15,342miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota C-HR 1.2 VVT-i Icon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,998
32,858miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Sandero Stepway 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£9,998
15,783miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Honda HR-V 1.5 VTEC Turbo Sport CVT Euro 6 5dr
2020
£19,500
14,001miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 2008 50kWh GT Premium Auto 5dr
2021
£14,189
40,310miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,998
15,496miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review
range rover sport review 2024 01 front tracking
Range Rover Sport review
9
Range Rover Sport review

View all car reviews