New Bentley Flying Spur to be revealed next week as 771bhp PHEV

The new Bentley Flying Spur will be revealed next week, powered by the same Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that made its debut in the new Continental GT Speed.

Pairing a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, it will send 771bhp and 738lb ft of torque to all four wheels. That’s 145bhp more than the now-retired W12 engine of the preceding saloon.

That new power figure matches that of the Continental GT Speed coupé, the most powerful and quickest yet Bentley produced, hitting 62mph from standing in 3.2sec and then on to a top speed of 208mph.

The PHEV set-up will also be introduced to the next Bentayga SUV.

It makes the new Flying Spur the most efficient Bentley yet, the British brand claimed. It hasn't yet revealed any figures (the previous 6.0-litre W12 car achieved 22.6mpg), but it did confirm an electric-only range of 45 miles.

Although technically just an update of the current third-generation car, the new Flying Spur is expected to be refreshed significantly, like its sibling, to offer a wider breadth of dynamic capabilities.

In the Continental, Bentley claimed 68% of the parts were new, enough to mean it had to be homologated as a new car.

A key change was the substantial upgrading of the chassis, which introduced an uprated anti-roll system, new suspension components and a new-generation stability control system. Expect similar tweaks to its sibling.

The new Flying Spur will also get a slightly reworked design: preview images show refreshed front air intakes and a different grille.

The covers will be pulled off on 10 September at 12.30pm.