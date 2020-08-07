New Bentley Bentayga Speed to be unveiled next week

Bentley has confirmed that the facelifted Speed variant of its Bentayga SUV will touch down next Wednesday (12 August) and released official images of a camouflaged prototype.

The outgoing Bentayga Speed is the fastest production SUV on sale, with its 190mph top speed giving it a 0.5mph edge over the Lamborghini Urus. It has only been on sale for around a year but will now be brought into line with the updated standard car, revealed in June.

Given how recently the model was added to the range, it is unlikely to receive any substantial mechanical tweaks. That means the current version's 6.0-litre W12 - a tuned variant of that found in the standard car - will be carried over largely unmodified, with a power output of 626bhp and 664lb ft.

If that's the case, the Bentayga Speed will not go on sale here, following Bentley's decision to retain just the 542bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 for the facelifted SUV in Europe. The standard car will also receive a V6 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid option later this year.

Despite the prototype's camouflage wrap, it's apparent that the top-rung Bentayga will be marked out by black trim elements and wheels, a quad-exit sports exhaust and subtle front and rear diffusers. As with the current car, a large downforce-enhancing rear wing will also feature.

Inside, the Speed will gain the same upgraded touchscreen-based infotainment system as the standard car, along with extended rear leg room, a digital instrument display and reshaped dashboard. Expected bespoke features include contrast stitching, Speed badging, an illuminated 'Speed' treadplate and Alcantara upholstery.

Pricing and specification details have not yet been announced, but the Speed should go on sale in core US, Middle East and Asian markets later this year, with options including carbon-ceramic brake discs, mood lighting and 22-way adjustable front seats.

