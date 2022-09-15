New 2024 Ford Mustang goes on sale as UK's cheapest V8

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will land in the UK in July as the cheapest V8 car on sale.
Ford has confirmed to Autocar that it will be offered here only with eight cylinders, with the 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo version absent from line-up.
Prices start at £55,685 for the Mustang GT, which will be offered in both coupé and convertible bodystyles.
Prices rise by £10,000 for the top-rung Dark Horse edition, which has been created chiefly for track use.
A bolder, edgier take on the classic Ford icon, the Mk7 Mustang remains on the Mk6's platform, rather than Ford's latest CD6 architecture.
This means the Mustang is more of a comprehensive reskin of its predecessor and that it misses out on long-rumoured electrified powertrains and Ford's next-generation driving aids.
Under the bonnet, the Coyote 5.0-litre V8 is carried over and comprehensively updated with a new bore and stroke design.
Like before, a six-speed manual is offered along with an updated version of the 10-speed torque-converter automatic. These are available on both the Mustang GT and Dark Horse.
As a Brit living in the USA these past 19yrs I have got used to the Mustang, they are everywhere just like say a Ford Focus a Fiesta or a Capri (back in the day). No they not as polished as say an M3 or an RS4, but then they don't cost M3 money. And as a daily to punt around in, there actually not bad. An old-school 2-door, V8, manual, RWD and at a bargain price. If your holidaying in the US then rent one, their available at all rental companys, and there's room in the back for the kids and room in the boot (trunk) for your suitcases!
Why are you calling it a 2023? It is a 2024 model, at least in the country where it is manufactured.
I am pleased its still available. I dont like the dash, but would put up with it for a V8 manual.
And wow, its gone up a lot, but in todays market it still looks a bargain. Its just that in 2016 you could get one for around half todays price. That is a lot of inflation in just 8 years.
But i wont detract from Ford offering it here, its still a great car, and we are better off for it being available here.