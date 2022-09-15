New 2024 Ford Mustang goes on sale as UK's cheapest V8

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will land in the UK in July as the cheapest V8 car on sale.

Ford has confirmed to Autocar that it will be offered here only with eight cylinders, with the 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo version absent from line-up.

Prices start at £55,685 for the Mustang GT, which will be offered in both coupé and convertible bodystyles.

Prices rise by £10,000 for the top-rung Dark Horse edition, which has been created chiefly for track use.

A bolder, edgier take on the classic Ford icon, the Mk7 Mustang remains on the Mk6's platform, rather than Ford's latest CD6 architecture.

This means the Mustang is more of a comprehensive reskin of its predecessor and that it misses out on long-rumoured electrified powertrains and Ford's next-generation driving aids.

Under the bonnet, the Coyote 5.0-litre V8 is carried over and comprehensively updated with a new bore and stroke design.

Like before, a six-speed manual is offered along with an updated version of the 10-speed torque-converter automatic. These are available on both the Mustang GT and Dark Horse.