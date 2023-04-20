BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 MG HS gains sharper styling and updated tech
New 2023 MG HS gains sharper styling and updated tech

Facelifted £23,495 SUV gets more aggressive design and a new infotainment system
Jonathan Bryce
20 April 2023

The MG HS has received upgraded technology, an improved infotainment system and a more aggressive-looking front end as part of a facelift.

The SAIC-owned manufacturer's flagship SUV now features a sharper-lined front bumper and more pronounced beltline, alongside a wider grille and multifunction LED headlights that have also grown in size to enhance the model's credentials as the firm's largest offering. 

At the rear, the car gains a new bumper, revised LED tail-lights and redesigned exhaust outlets. The SUV’s 18in alloy wheels are now also available with a new diamond-cut design, while an optional Urban Grey exterior paint colour is available for the first time. 

Order books are now open in the UK, with prices starting at £23,495 for standard SE trim, rising to £29,995 for range-topping Trophy specification. The HS comes in £3055 cheaper than the Skoda Karoq and £2975 cheaper than the Nissan Qashqai - two of its main rivals.

Entry-level SE trim has multifunction LED headlights with front and rear scrolling indicators - a first for MG - keyless entry and a rear parking camera. Top-rung Trophy specification brings leather upholstery, ambient lighting and dual-zone climate control. 

Both models are available with a new 10.1in infotainment system – which, MG says, provides smoother functionality – and soft-touch materials said to be of a higher perceived quality than the outgoing car's. 

The MG Pilot suite of safety tech is also included as standard. This includes lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blindspot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and high beam assist. 

SE and Trophy editions are available with a choice of two powertrains. 

A 159bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is mated to a manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

A plug-in hybrid set-up is also available, pairing the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 121bhp electric motor and offering an electric-only range of 32 miles. 

The HS was the UK's best-selling vehicle in January 2023, with 3481 units sold. As of the start of April 2023, MG had shifted 13,320 HSs in Europe.

