New 2023 Ford Mustang keeps V8 punch

Ford has unwrapped its new seventh-generation Ford Mustang, which could be the final model in the icon’s 58-year history.

Launched at a huge outdoor event following the opening of the reborn Detroit motor show, the Mustang will hit UK shores next year.

Featuring a bolder, edgier take on the classic Ford icon, the headline news is that, rather than being based on Ford's latest CD6 architecture that underpins the current US-spec Ford Explorer, the new 2023 Mustang remains on the previous generation's S550 platform.

This means the new Ford Mustang (codenamed S650) is more of a comprehensive reskin of the current car and that it will miss out not only on long-rumoured electrified powertrains, but also the American brand's next-generation autonomous driving aids.

Under the bonnet, both the 2.3-litre twin-scroll turbocharged Ecoboost four-cylinder and 5.0-litre 'Coyote' V8 are carried over, although the former is said to be so comprehensively updated – with a new bore, stroke, and a fresh turbo – it's effectively all-new.

The naturally aspirated V8, meanwhile, gets less dramatic updates, but does come with a new dual cold-air intake.

Both engines are claimed to push out more power and torque, while being more efficient.

Like before, a six-speed manual will be offered, but only on the most powerful Mustang GT with the 5.0-litre V8. An updated version of the 10-speed torque-converter automatic is optional in the V8 but is standard for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost.

Performance figures are yet to be released, but the fastest V8 version is tipped to launch from 0-62mph in around 4.0sec and top out at more than 170mph.