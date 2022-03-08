BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Renault Austral SUV is all-electrified Kadjar replacement
UP NEXT
Gridserve agrees to encourage EV charger competition at services

New 2022 Renault Austral SUV is all-electrified Kadjar replacement

All-new mid-size SUV brings bold new look, upmarket interior and hybrid powertrains
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
8 March 2022

The all-new Austral SUV is the replacement for the Renault Kadjar, bringing bold new styling, a drastically enhanced kit list and all-electrified powertrains in a bid to "win back" buyers in the crucial crossover segment.

Positioned as a rival to the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4, it's the first Renault to use the new third-generation CMF-CD platform, co-developed with Alliance partners Mitsubishi and Nissan, which can accommodate a range of electrified drivetrains. 

The Austral will be sold with a choice of two full-hybrid systems, pairing a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor for combined outputs of 157bhp and 196bhp.

Related articles

Renault claims this set-up can muster as much as 61.4mpg on the WLTP combined test cycle while emitting just 105g/km of CO2.

There's also a mild-hybrid petrol option that Renault posits as a "genuine alternative to diesel", given that it's claimed to be capable of 53mpg. This pairs the same engine with a 48V battery and a belt-integrated starter-generator for an electric boost under load and thus reduced petrol consumption.

Opening the line-up is a pair of 12V mild-hybrid petrols, which use a 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine to produce 138bhp and 157bhp and crack 45.6mpg. 

Renault says the new platform makes the Austral "a true joy to drive", hailing its rigidity and "optimised" suspension set-up as factors that give the potential for "true driving pleasure". 

The Austral is equipped with torsion-beam rear suspension as standard, but top-rung cars with four-wheel steering get a multi-link set-up at the rear. These cars also get a 13:1 steering ratio (down from 14.7:1 as standard) for more precise handling and a turning circle of just 10.1 metres.  

The structural reinvention for Renault's mid-size SUV comes alongside a wide-reaching design overhaul aimed at bringing it into line with the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and boosting aerodynamic efficiency.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Kadjar

Renault Kadjar

Renault's Qashqai-based crossover aims to do the same job as its sibling but for less money. So we find out if the Kadjar represents good value

Read our review
Back to top

C-shaped headlights, a new Renault logo, 4x4-inspired chunky skidplates and alloy wheels measuring up to 20in in diameter are among the defining cues.

The Austral will be the first Renault model to come in an optional Esprit Alpine (spirit of Alpine) trim modelled on the look of Alpine's sports cars. It's painted in a unique shade of satin grey with contrasting black trim details, sits on bespoke 20in Alpine-badged alloys and comes with Alcantara-upholstered seats with blue stitching. 

Renault has also visibly pushed upmarket inside, where the Austral dramatically departs from its forebear with a focus on material quality and enhanced technology.

The OpenR infotainment touchscreen fitted to higher-spec models is described as "one of the largest screens in the automotive market", comprising a 12.3in display screen and 12.0in infotainment screen in one digital panel. It's covered in Gorilla Glass to avoid scratches. 

Car Review
Renault Kadjar
Renault Kadjar
Read our full road test review
Read more

Buyers can specify the Austral's cabin with a raft of "sophisticated" materials, including wood, leather, Alcantara, padded textiles and other soft-touch, form-fitted materials. 

Renault will start taking Austral orders in mid-2022 ahead of deliveries getting under way in the autumn, although it has yet to confirm whether it will be sold in the UK. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Renault Kadjar 1.2 Tce Dynamique Nav 5dr
2016
£10,250
82,305miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2017
£10,990
77,390miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.6 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2016
£10,995
79,480miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2015
£10,999
60,687miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2016
£11,000
56,094miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.6 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2016
£11,207
68,302miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2015
£11,250
58,680miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2016
£11,495
61,352miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.6 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2017
£11,495
75,263miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
This discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out maintenance. Thank you for your patience.

Latest Drives

1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

View all latest drives