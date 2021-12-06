BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Renault Austral: model pictured with eye-catching livery
UP NEXT
Toyota becomes best-selling manufacturer in US for first time

New 2022 Renault Austral: model pictured with eye-catching livery

Kadjar replacement has entered a phase of testing where a 100-strong fleet will travel two million kilometres
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
5 January 2022

The Renault Austral, which is set to replace the Kadjar small SUV, has entered the final stages of development and has been previewed in a series of official images released by the French firm. 

The car, which will get a new look, an overhauled interior and revamped powertrains, was pictured in an eye-catching livery with line-distorting shapes, colours and the newly updated Renault logo.

The model will now undergo several confirmation runs as part of its testing, involving a 100-strong fleet of cars that, Renault says, will travel two million kilometres (around 1,242,000 miles). 

Related articles

Tests will take place in France, Spain, Germany and Romania, where 900 drivers will cover 600,000km (372,822 miles) on open roads and 1,400,000km (869,919 miles) on track to scout for adjustments to the model’s new CMF-CD3 platform. Sound-proofing and suspension comfort will also be tested, as will the model’s improved powertrain.

Due to be fully unwrapped in spring, the Toyota RAV4 rival will be called the Renault Austral - a name that, Renault says, "conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the south, the tranquil pleasure of nature, as well as wide open spaces, evoking limitless opportunities". 

Previous sightings of camouflaged prototypes have confirmed that the flagship SUV has undergone a substantial styling overhaul, following the lead of the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, which sets the tone for Renault's new-era design ethos.

Even on the heavily camouflaged cars, we can see slim LED headlights (which could meet in the middle, as on the electric Mégane), a concave grille design and completely reshaped and relocated air intakes. 

As well as the new look, headline changes for the new model will include the roll-out of quality and technology boosts found on Renault’s latest cars as well as a greater than ever choice of powertrains. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

RUF SCR 2021 review

RUF SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Kadjar

Renault Kadjar

Renault's Qashqai-based crossover aims to do the same job as its sibling but for less money. So we find out if the Kadjar represents good value

Read our review
Back to top

Having been on sale since 2015 and receiving the mildest of facelifts in 2019, the Kadjar remains one of Europe’s best-selling family SUVs. Renault will seek to maintain a similar level of appeal in this successor by revamping the cabin in line with an ongoing “interior revolution” under design boss Laurens van den Acker.

Set to be dominated by a touchscreen (large and portrait-oriented in top-end models) no longer sitting flush with the centre stack, the Austral’s interior will strive for class-leading material quality and clean design – traits that were key in pushing the Renault Clio to near the top of the supermini tree. Expect classy features such as ambient lighting and posher trim options to help create an upmarket air.

The Austral will bear the fruits of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. It will make use of the updated version of the modular CMF-C platform that underpins the new Nissan Qashqai and is compatible with all forms of hybrid powertrain. This means there will be mild-hybrid options for the regular engine range alongside plug-in hybrid powertrains,

The Qashqai's unique new E-Power hybrid offering is likely to be restricted to Nissan models, however, with the Austral instead using a variant of the Captur's more conventional E-Tech system, which mates a 1.6-litre petrol engine to an electric motor and 9.8kWh battery for around 160bhp and a claimed 188mpg.

Advertisement
Back to top

Renault could also use the Clio E-Tech’s parallel hybrid powertrain, plus it has choices in a toolbox of Alliance set-ups. 

Related review
Renault Kadjar
Car Reviews
Renault Kadjar
8
Read our review

It remains to be seen whether Renault will follow Nissan in ditching diesel for its C-segment SUV. No Renault model is currently offered with a diesel powertrain in the UK, and the brand has been vocal on its commitments to electrification across its entire line-up.

Further details will be made public nearer to the Austral's launch, but we expect a price increase over the Kadjar – which starts at £25,595 – to account for the enhanced technology and powertrains.

Used cars for sale

 Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2016
£10,490
71,700miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2015
£10,995
78,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2016
£11,200
67,001miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2016
£11,290
64,363miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.6 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2016
£11,299
50,380miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique S Nav 5dr
2015
£11,460
60,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr
2017
£11,495
76,398miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.6 Dci Signature Nav 5dr
2015
£11,499
68,761miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Renault Kadjar 1.5 Dci Dynamique Nav 5dr Edc
2016
£11,750
82,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
SCHNICK18 6 December 2021

Whoever is coming up with these names in the Renault marketing department needs firing. 

Buyers do not care whether the name is supposed to remind you of a sun kissed rock in some part of the southern hemisphere. They want a name that's easy to remember, say, and conveys some sort of character. 

Renault's names have been great, Megane, Clio, Twingo, Scenic, Espace, even Zoe and Twizy. Everyone know they are Renaults. They sound french or at least sound friendly and approachable. Why don't they stick with this theme? These are some of the most recognisable names out there. 'Austral' sound daft, and this is a mainstream car. Clearly Kadjar was daft, so they're moving away from it, but clearly not learnt their lesson here! Why not bring back an old name perhaps like Ford has done? Rodeo or Safrane perhaps?!

FastRenaultFan 6 December 2021
@SCHNICK18
Renault's names have been great, Megane, Clio, Twingo, Scenic, Espace, even Zoe and Twizy. Everyone know they are Renaults. They sound french or at least sound friendly and approachable.
You forgot one the Laguna.
If I were Renault I would have named the new Kadjar as Laguna. Maybe it is to soon do. Personally I think it is a big mistake by Renault to name the Kadjar something else so soon especially as it is successfully. Now if it was not successful OK but it has been so it seems silly to change its name especially only after one model.
SCHNICK18 7 December 2021

Hi,

I did forget Laguna! Which is a great name and a great suggestion! That is a family car that probably occupies the size (although Lagunda was D segment and Kadjar is C segment) now the Kadjar does. The Austral would probably be the biggest Renault available in the UK so perhaps the Laguna name would be perfect! Also agree that the Kadjar has established itself so seems daft to change name and confuse buyers. 

 

6th Gear 6 December 2021

Austral, it sounds like someone in the marketing department had snorted something up their nostril to come up with that name.

FastRenaultFan 24 February 2021
This has always been the way. Yes there will be a price increase and that makes sense if the car is bigger, classier, better engineered and nicer inside and outside. It's probably also going to be available in 5 and 7 seater versions as Renault might stop selling the Keloes here and the Kadjar will take over from that so again the price increase makes sense.
I remember when Renault moved the MK1 Megane upmarket with a better front and rear design, more kit and lots chrome.
catnip 24 February 2021

All these manufacturers pushing their models upmarket, there's going to be nothing left for the 'ordinary' person to buy.

scotty5 25 February 2021
catnip wrote:

All these manufacturers pushing their models upmarket, there's going to be nothing left for the 'ordinary' person to buy.

Renault's forte is the ordinary person - they've always made great cars for that market. But upmarket? ( i.e. higher priced cars? ) Now that may work in France and her territories but here in the UK it spells disaster.

Someone referred to Renault might stop selling the 'Keloes' here. The 'Koleos' was withdrawn from sale in the UK sometime ago, for very good reason, nobody bought it. Even those who expressed any recognition of it's existance couldn't even spell  it's name, it was that forgettable.

How many 'upmarket' disasters does it take for the message to get thru? I'm amazed Renault bother but they keep on trying. For as long as I've lived, every 'upmarket' Renault in this country has been a disaster. Used to see a few 25s' back in the day, but even then, it was pretty much redundant. Only the press seem to love them.

Aerial 6 December 2021

It's going "up market" because they need to put distance between them and Dacia, their budget brand. Same way Peugeot is drifting up away from Citroen, Vaxhaul/Opel and Fiat in the stellantis group.

Latest Drives

1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

RUF SCR 2021 review

RUF SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives