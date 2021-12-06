New 2022 Renault Austral: model pictured with eye-catching livery

The Renault Austral, which is set to replace the Kadjar small SUV, has entered the final stages of development and has been previewed in a series of official images released by the French firm.
The car, which will get a new look, an overhauled interior and revamped powertrains, was pictured in an eye-catching livery with line-distorting shapes, colours and the newly updated Renault logo.
The model will now undergo several confirmation runs as part of its testing, involving a 100-strong fleet of cars that, Renault says, will travel two million kilometres (around 1,242,000 miles).
Tests will take place in France, Spain, Germany and Romania, where 900 drivers will cover 600,000km (372,822 miles) on open roads and 1,400,000km (869,919 miles) on track to scout for adjustments to the model’s new CMF-CD3 platform. Sound-proofing and suspension comfort will also be tested, as will the model’s improved powertrain.
Due to be fully unwrapped in spring, the Toyota RAV4 rival will be called the Renault Austral - a name that, Renault says, "conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the south, the tranquil pleasure of nature, as well as wide open spaces, evoking limitless opportunities".
Previous sightings of camouflaged prototypes have confirmed that the flagship SUV has undergone a substantial styling overhaul, following the lead of the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, which sets the tone for Renault's new-era design ethos.
Even on the heavily camouflaged cars, we can see slim LED headlights (which could meet in the middle, as on the electric Mégane), a concave grille design and completely reshaped and relocated air intakes.
As well as the new look, headline changes for the new model will include the roll-out of quality and technology boosts found on Renault’s latest cars as well as a greater than ever choice of powertrains.
Whoever is coming up with these names in the Renault marketing department needs firing.
Buyers do not care whether the name is supposed to remind you of a sun kissed rock in some part of the southern hemisphere. They want a name that's easy to remember, say, and conveys some sort of character.
Renault's names have been great, Megane, Clio, Twingo, Scenic, Espace, even Zoe and Twizy. Everyone know they are Renaults. They sound french or at least sound friendly and approachable. Why don't they stick with this theme? These are some of the most recognisable names out there. 'Austral' sound daft, and this is a mainstream car. Clearly Kadjar was daft, so they're moving away from it, but clearly not learnt their lesson here! Why not bring back an old name perhaps like Ford has done? Rodeo or Safrane perhaps?!
You forgot one the Laguna.
If I were Renault I would have named the new Kadjar as Laguna. Maybe it is to soon do. Personally I think it is a big mistake by Renault to name the Kadjar something else so soon especially as it is successfully. Now if it was not successful OK but it has been so it seems silly to change its name especially only after one model.
Hi,
I did forget Laguna! Which is a great name and a great suggestion! That is a family car that probably occupies the size (although Lagunda was D segment and Kadjar is C segment) now the Kadjar does. The Austral would probably be the biggest Renault available in the UK so perhaps the Laguna name would be perfect! Also agree that the Kadjar has established itself so seems daft to change name and confuse buyers.
Austral, it sounds like someone in the marketing department had snorted something up their nostril to come up with that name.
I remember when Renault moved the MK1 Megane upmarket with a better front and rear design, more kit and lots chrome.
All these manufacturers pushing their models upmarket, there's going to be nothing left for the 'ordinary' person to buy.
Renault's forte is the ordinary person - they've always made great cars for that market. But upmarket? ( i.e. higher priced cars? ) Now that may work in France and her territories but here in the UK it spells disaster.
Someone referred to Renault might stop selling the 'Keloes' here. The 'Koleos' was withdrawn from sale in the UK sometime ago, for very good reason, nobody bought it. Even those who expressed any recognition of it's existance couldn't even spell it's name, it was that forgettable.
How many 'upmarket' disasters does it take for the message to get thru? I'm amazed Renault bother but they keep on trying. For as long as I've lived, every 'upmarket' Renault in this country has been a disaster. Used to see a few 25s' back in the day, but even then, it was pretty much redundant. Only the press seem to love them.
It's going "up market" because they need to put distance between them and Dacia, their budget brand. Same way Peugeot is drifting up away from Citroen, Vaxhaul/Opel and Fiat in the stellantis group.