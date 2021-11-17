New 2022 Fisker Ocean set for European debut in Barcelona

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV will make its European debut to the public at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 28 February to 3 March, with prices set to start from £34,990 in the UK.

The model was previously revealed at the Los Angeles motor show last year. It will be produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, arriving in the UK in the second quarter of 2023.

Fisker recently opened a European office in Munich, Germany, and a brand experience centre is set to follow in the country. It has forecast an annual sales figure of around 60k units in Europe.

"I couldn't be more excited to unveil the Fisker Ocean in Spain and present its unique combination of performance, value and technology to the European media and prospective owners", said CEO Henrik Fisker. "I'm particularly thrilled to announce the segment-leading range for the Fisker Ocean".

"Europe is essential to our company as we work towards the start of production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria", Fisker said. "We aim to make the world's most sustainable vehicle and to start deliveries in Europe this year. Ultimately, we expect to sell 60,000 units annually in the region".

The Ocean is expected to take on the Audi Q4 E-tron and BMW iX3 with competitive performance figures, a raft of advanced technology and a range of up to 350 miles. The model has also undergone pilot production so the necessary crash tests and homologation processes can get under way.

In terms of design, the Ocean stays true to the concept first shown in 2019, with Fisker committed to offering a "true SUV" rather than "yet another aerodynamic all-electric hatchback". Its slim lights, short overhangs and a wide stance are aimed at emphasising its road presence and give heavy clues as to the design of future Fisker models.

It remains a five-seater, and the company's commitment to sustainability extends to a "fully vegan" interior comprising reclaimed fishing nets, T-shirts and rubber. Fisker claims it's "the world's most sustainable electric vehicle".