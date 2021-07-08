BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe priced from £34,980

Dynamically focused two-door gets three powertrains from launch, including hot 369bhp M240i
28 February 2022

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is now available to order from £34,980, ahead of a market launch in the coming weeks. 

The range opens with the 220i, with prices climbing to £36,900 for the diesel-powered 220d and topping out a £45,795 for the hot M240i, which heads up the range with 396bhp until the arrival of the full-bore M2 Competition later this year.

The petrol 220i uses a 2.0-litre turbo four sending 181bhp and 221lb ft to the rear axle; the 220d gets a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre diesel four making 188bhp and 295lb ft; and the M240i xDrive brings a 3.0-litre petrol straight six and four-wheel drive. 

Retaining rear-wheel drive as standard and a cab-rear silhouette, the new two-door model is pitched at “customers at the sporty end of the driving system seeking an emotionally rich driving experience”.

Each model uses an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Launch Control and Sprint mode functionality. The BMW M240i, which Autocar recently drove, adds an electronic rear differential in line with its heightened handling focus, and its xDrive four-wheel drive system is programmed to give a rear bias in true BMW sports car fashion. A mid-rung 241bhp 230i variant, due in summer 2022, will also be available with a differential on the rear axle.

With 34bhp more power than the previous M240i, the new range-topper hits 62mph from rest in just 4.3sec and tops out at an electronically limited 155mph. Efficiency, meanwhile, is pegged at 32.1- 34.9mpg, which compares with 41.5-44.8mpg for the 220i and 55.4-60.1mpg for the 220d.

Designed with agility and dynamism as top priorities, the coupé is slightly larger than its predecessor, at 4537mm long and 1838mm wide, but stands 28mm shorter, at 1390mm tall.

Its wheelbase has also been extended by 51mm for a “powerful and athletic appearance”, while wider front and rear tracks along with a 12% improvement in torsional rigidity and a near-50:50 frontto-rear weight balance help to enhance cornering abilities.

While remaining true to the overall silhouette of the previous car, the new 2 Series Coupé has been comprehensively redesigned to bring it into line with newer BMW models, such as the 3 Series and Z4.

Notably, though, the large, vertically oriented grilles that adorn the new 4 Series, M3 and M4 are absent. Instead, the 2 Series adopts a pair of more conventional horizontal ‘kidneys’, with engine-cooling air flaps behind. Performance-inspired design cues for all models extend to a low front apron, flared wheel arches and swollen rear haunches.

The sportier M240i is marked out specifically by its squared-off sports exhaust, a bespoke front splitter, colourcoded rear spoiler, grey trim elements and unique 19in M Sport alloy wheels.

The M Sport styling package, which brings 18in alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, variable sports steering and a host of other optional extras, will be standard on UK versions of the 220i, 230i and 220d.

The range-wide performance connotations are carried across to the four-seat cabin, where standard-fit front sports seats, optionally heated and electrically adjustable, are mounted low in front of a sports-style multifunction steering wheel and a “driver-focused” dashboard.

jameshobiecat 9 July 2021

"customers at the sporty end of the driving system seeking an emotionally rich driving experience”.

Simply cannot be true if there is no manual gearbox.

david RS 8 July 2021

The rear seems heavy

I will have to go to BMW to draw their future cars.

4537 is too large ! Bad trend. It has become a barge.

 

jason_recliner 7 July 2021

I reckon this looks cool.  Chunky, squat, and purposeful.  Like the old 1 series, and further back the 2002.  Compared to the rest of the current BMW range, especially X2, X4 and X6, this is a freaking Rembrandt!

