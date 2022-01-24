New 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale previewed ahead of Tuesday reveal

Alfa Romeo has confirmed the long-awaited Tonale small SUV will be officially revealed next week, with company boss Jean-Philippe Imparato giving an early look at its silhouette in a preview photo on twitter.

Shown behind the executive team responsible for its design, marketing, manufacturing and specification, the Tonale already looks to bear a close resemblance, silhouette-wise, to its larger Stelvio sibling.

The Italian firm's new hope for sales success will be unveiled as part of an online, rather than in-person, event. According to the firm, “La Metamorfosi (the metamorphosis) is going to begin" on the 8th of February.

The SUV, which will sit below the Stelvio in the Alfa Romeo range, and which takes its name from another famous Italian mountain pass (this one lower and in the Rhaetian Alps), will be the brand's first car to offer plug-in hybrid technology. ​

Let me introduce you to the band: #FrancescoCalcara on Marketing, #DanielGuzzafame on Product, #AntonioCasarella on Manufacturing + #AlejandoMesoneroRomanos on Design.A talented group ready for big hits in the future!1st album "Tonale Road" out on 8th February.Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/rWuVDKLtHZ — Jean-Philippe Imparato (@JPImparato) February 3, 2022

The Tonale has been spotted testing in final, production-spec bodywork multiple times ahead of its official reveal, showing a resemblance to the original Geneva motor show concept, but with a number of changes.

At the front, the split between the bonnet and front bumper has grown, accomodating more conventional headlights. The rear window has grown in size, too, while the tail-lights are thicker. The overall proportions remain the same, however.

The Tonale concept was a surprise unveiling at the Geneva motor show in 2019 and underlines Alfa Romeo's determination to finally hit the 400,000 per annum sales target - up from around 150,000 in 2018 - that it has long coveted, according to European brand boss Roberta Zerbi. The car's launch is widely reported to have been pushed back by three months to early 2022, as Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato was not satisfied with the performance of the PHEV powertrain option, which is lifted from the Tonale's platform-sharing Jeep Renegade 4XE relation.

Speaking at the 2019 concept's unveiling, Alfa Romeo Europe boss Roberta Zerbi said: “We expect the Tonale to become our best-selling car. Combined with our other new products, we expect to have a car to suit the needs of around 80% of all European car buyers by 2024, and that puts Alfa in a much stronger position than today.”