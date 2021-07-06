New 2021 Volkswagen Golf R Estate arrives with 316bhp

The Volkswagen Golf R Estate has returned for 2021, offering more boot space than the existing hatchback but with broadly comparable performance figures.

The latest addition to Volkswagen’s rapidly growing performance portfolio shares its 316bhp, 309lb ft 2.0-litre turbo engine with the hottest versions of the Golf, Tiguan and Arteon, as well as its 4Motion torque-vectoring four-wheel-drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Volkswagen quotes a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds – just 0.2secs down on the hatchback – and a restricted top speed of 155mph.

As with other R-badged models, the range-topping Golf Estate gets a lowered body and adaptive chassis control as standard, and is marked out obviously by a performance-focused makeover which brings 18in alloy wheels, a more aggressive front end treatment, blue brake callipers, contrasting silver wing mirrors and a prominent rear diffuser housing a quad-exit exhaust.

Customers can also opt for the R performance package, which ups the top speed to 167mph, and adds 19in wheels and two additional driving modes: Special (which is tuned specifically for quick laps of the Nürburgring) and self-explanatory Drift.

Boot space matches the standard Golf Estate at 611 litres, or 1642 litres with the rear seats folded, just edging the new, rakish-roofed Arteon R Shooting Brake for carrying capacity. New for the second-generation car is an optional tow bar which can be used to pull a maximum braked trailer load of 1900kg.

Volkswagen has yet to confirm prices, but based on the Golf R’s starting price of £39,445, an entry point at around £41,000 is likely.

READ MORE

New Volkswagen Golf R brings 316bhp

Volkswagen Golf R Performance Package 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Group brands introduce new aftercare package