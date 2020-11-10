New 2021 Hyundai Tucson: Sportier N-Line version previewed

Hyundai will be making the most of the "design revolution" of its new Tucson by launching a more sportily styled N-Line variant in 2021.
The first variants of the new family SUV are due to arrive before the end of the year and the N-Line will be added in the spring. It promises "aggressive and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details" over the standard Tucson.
No technical details have been provided for the Tucson N-Line, but expect it to be available with the higher-end engine options. It's possible that Hyundai will revised the spring and damper rates for a sportier feel, too.
What's also not clear is whether the N-Line serves as a preview for a range-topping N performance variant coming later on. Hyundai describes N-Line as "an entry level to the N high-performance brand", while a hot Tucson has been rumoured for a few years.
We know that an N version of the smaller Hyundai Kona will arrive next year, but we'll have to wait to see if its larger sibling receives the treatment to go up against the Cupra Ateca.
The fourth generation of the Korean firm’s worldwide best-seller will go on sale with a line-up of 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, most featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology, and a 227bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid.
A turbocharged plug-in hybrid version will follow next year, although Hyundai has yet to give performance details.
The latest Tucson features a bold new front grille with what Hyundai calls Parametric Hidden Lights built in. Effectively, the LED headlights and “jewel-like” running lights are integrated into the sides of the grille and can’t be distinguished from it when turned off. The grille features 3D parametric graphics, which are used as highlights elsewhere on the car.
Side on, the angular theme continues, while at the back, the window wiper is hidden in the roof-mounted spoiler – a first for Hyundai – with the brand’s logo set into the bottom of the rear windscreen.
At 4500mm long and 1865mm wide, the Tucson is 20mm longer and 15m wider than before, with the 2680mm wheelbase stretched by 10mm. Although two wheelbase versions will be built, only the shorter variant will come to the UK. Buyers can choose from 17in, 18in and 19in wheels and two-tone colour combinations.
Eduardo Ramirez, Hyundai Europe exterior designer, described the new Tucson’s design as “quite brave”. He added: “We’re experimental, always trying to find a very distinctive character in design. Although that doesn’t mean we’ll apply the same formula to every car.”
xxxx
yes but no but
As good as it is inside the outside is a bit hit and miss. Just to many folds, creases and square wheel arches. Still a big jump in the right direction
Ski Kid
agree
Front and back along with inside is great but the side view is too fussy with too many conflicting angles and creases
fhp111
Design
I like the overall look, it's good to see the Koreans getting more daring with design.
but the front looks very Mercedes eqc, side shot very Lexus NX, and rear very Mustang Mach E. not that any of those are bad inspiration.
scotty5
Have Hyundai done a Honda?
That's one controvertial looking car. And the interior only gets worse, what's going on with the steering wheel? These still look drawings to me, I fear the physical car may be even worse.
Test drove and done a deal of the current Tucson for a family member. The interior was a bit too plasticy for my liking, I much preferred the Sportage, but the Tucson had more presence in a 'chunky' sort of way. Conforming to the steryotypical 'Tonka Toy' image, I think that might be one reason why its so popular.
This reminds me of when Honda went all space age with the once very popular and boring European Civic hatch. A car which was always in the top 10 UK best sellers didn't even make the top 20 after their radical redesign.
FastRenaultFan
Fair play Hyundai for been so bold.
I cannot wait to see what Kia come up with for the next Sportage. I hope they give it a good look and increase the interior quality in it as the current ones interior quality is a let down compared to the model before it which was very good.
MaxTorque
The price to pay for such a
Andrew1
Hideous
BMW 4 Series and all Audis... thanks for your participation, better luck next year!
Peter Cavellini
Hum drum?
Yes, an advance in looks, but, nothing that's not similar to th3 other brands.
jason_recliner
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Eh?
abkq
The way the grille &
The way the grille & headlights are integrated is simply brilliant and brilliantly simple. It totally eclipses VW's similar idea (as in the Arteon)
The interior is very well done.
Hyundai is putting established brands, especially premium brands, to shame.
This is the kind of direction DS should be taking, instead of doing 'cosmetic jewelly'
