New 2021 Hyundai Tucson priced from £28,495

The comprehensively overhauled fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson will go on sale on 7 January, and Hyundai has released pricing and specification details for the variants that will be available from launch.

A total of four powertrains are available initially each based around the brand's 1.6-litre 'Smartstream' turbocharged petrol engine: a 148bhp entry-level option with or without 48V mild-hybrid functionality, a more potent 178bhp mild-hybrid and a full hybrid with 227bhp. Depending on the engine specified, buyers will have a choice of two six-speed manual gearboxes, a six-speed automatic or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, with four-wheel-drive available on certain variants.

Hyundai describes each of the three initial trim packages as "high-specification". Prices start at £28,495 for entry-level SE Connect trim, which is available with a choice of non-electrified, mild hybrid and full hybrid powertrains, and comes equipped with 17in alloy wheels, privacy glass, a leather steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera and a "comprehensive" driver aid offering.

Mid-range Premium trim bumps the price up to £30,195 and adds larger wheels, LED headlights, ambient interior lighting and keyless entry, while the top-rung Ultimate car - from £32,895 - gets the 178bhp mild-hybrid engine option and a raft of extra interior kit including heated rear seats, three-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

A performance-inspired N-Line version has been previewed and is set to touch down early next year with styling cues lifted from Hyundai's i20 N and i30 N hot hatchbacks, around the same time as the Tucson gains a new plug-in hybrid option with an electric-only range of more than 31 miles.

No technical details have been provided for the Tucson N-Line, but expect it to be available with the higher-end engine options. It's possible that Hyundai will revised the spring and damper rates for a sportier feel, too.

What's also not clear is whether the N-Line serves as a preview for a range-topping N performance variant coming later on. Hyundai describes N-Line as "an entry level to the N high-performance brand", while a hot Tucson has been rumoured for a few years.

We know that an N version of the smaller Hyundai Kona will arrive next year, but we'll have to wait to see if its larger sibling receives the treatment to go up against the Cupra Ateca.

The latest Tucson features a bold new front grille with what Hyundai calls Parametric Hidden Lights built in. Effectively, the LED headlights and “jewel-like” running lights are integrated into the sides of the grille and can’t be distinguished from it when turned off. The grille features 3D parametric graphics, which are used as highlights elsewhere on the car.