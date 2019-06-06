Mulgari pays homage to BMW M cars with Icon03

British design house Mulgari has unveiled the limited-edition Icon03, a restyled and retuned version of the BMW M240i coupé.

Rebuilt, painted and trimmed at the company’s Berkshire headquarters, the Icon03 features a range of weight-saving and performance-enhancing modifications aimed at preserving what Mulgari calls “the pedigree” of BMW’s M cars.

Just 25 examples will be built, powered by BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-litre B58 engine in a state of tune that produces 435lb ft and less than 500bhp.

The company states that “outright performance of the engine hasn’t been a focus”, prioritising instead a balance of usability and engagement.

Underneath, Mulgari has carried out as-yet-unspecified modifications to the steering and suspension components, although a company spokesman said the M240i was chosen for its acclaimed chassis.