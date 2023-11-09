BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan partners with Pininfarina for exclusive coachbuilt car
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID 7 will start from £55k

Morgan partners with Pininfarina for exclusive coachbuilt car

New roadster with Italian design will be built in a limited run at Morgan’s traditional Malvern Link factory
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 November 2023

Morgan is working with the Italian design house Pininfarina on a special coachbuilt model, likely to be launched late next year.

It will be built in a limited production run at the British sports car company’s traditional Malvern Link factory.

Pininfarina is understood to be taking the lead in the design, described as “a limited run of individual commissions”.

Related articles

The car will be a roadster “like every other Morgan” and will thus have the familiar front-engined, rear-wheel-drive, BMW-based mechanical package used in the Plus Four and Plus Six.

Further details won’t be announced for several months, but the project is understood to be distinct from Morgan's home-grown plan to launch future models moving its design style 20 years forward into the “jet age”.

No name has yet been revealed for the coachbuilt car, but its lines are understood to be quite distinctive. It will be Pininfarina’s unique take on Morgan’s unique silhouette.

The partner firms believe the car will celebrate their long histories: they describe it as “a celebration of more than two centuries of combined coachbuilding expertise”.

As well as widening Morgan’s model range, the new car is designed to further demonstrate the flexibility of the firm's extruded-aluminium monocoque chassis, which was unexpectedly used two years ago for the CXT, a Dakar Rally-inspired Plus Four off-roader.

Eight CXTs were made, which provides a possible clue to the size of the Pininfarina-Morgan’s production run.

This is believed to be the first time that Morgan has worked with an outside design house since it opened for business 114 years ago in 1909.

The project follows the CEO appointment 18 months ago of Massimo Fumarola, who has previous connections with low-volume Italian manufacturers including Lamborghini and Ferrari.

“Coachbuilding isn't constrained by trends or borders,” the Italian said. “We're discovering through this collaboration. The shared passion between Morgan and Pininfarina is clear, and we look forward to sharing much more with our community in due course.”

used cars for sale

Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI V6 R-Line Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£33,490
35,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.6 PureTech GT Line EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,250
37,728miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 3.0 M140i Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£23,499
14,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Nissan QASHQAI 1.2 DIG-T Acenta 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,100
58,353miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 330e 7.6kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£13,700
87,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD Auto ALL4 Euro 5 5dr
2013
£8,699
106,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 5 Series 2.0 520d Luxury Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£12,995
74,735miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Audi S5 3.0 TDI V6 Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£40,995
15,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE Euro 5 5dr
2013
£6,895
90,574miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives