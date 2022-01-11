BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mitsubishi revives Ralliart name for hot SUV concept
UP NEXT
2022 Subaru Forester e-Boxer gains improved tech and safety

Mitsubishi revives Ralliart name for hot SUV concept

Performance-oriented take on Outlander heads manufacturer’s Tokyo Auto Salon stage
News
2 mins read
11 January 2022

Mitsubishi has revived its Ralliart performance nameplate for a performance-focused SUV concept, which will be one of seven models on show at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. 

The muscular Vision Ralliart – based on the second-generation Outlander – is one of two brand-new concept cars to be revealed. It hints at how Mitsubishi will mark out performance-inspired Ralliart models from standard cars, with its bulky front and rear bumpers, domineering front grille and large rear diffuser, which the firm says is “reminiscent of a race car”.

The Vision Ralliart will be painted in matt black with a subtle blue undertone that can be seen when hit by light.

Related articles

Mitsubishi claims the model upholds the famed Ralliart performance legacy, with hardware upgrades extending to its widened stance, 22in wheels and large brake discs with opposed-piston six-pot calipers. There is no indication that the standard car’s plug-in hybrid powertrain has been significantly reworked.

The firm has previously hinted at plans to revive the Ralliart name for a factory-backed motorsport effort, but has yet to confirm in which discipline it could race. 

“The Vision Ralliart Concept embodies Mitsubishi Motors’ vision for the new Ralliart and brings together the company’s engineering and passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship),” the firm said.  

“Styling is given a premium look with impressive presence on the road, and the comfortable ride with peace of mind in various weather and road conditions – characteristic of Mitsubishi vehicles – is further refined.”

The second-generation Outlander is the first new Mitsubishi model to go on sale since the brand announced it was exiting the European market in 2020. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Mitsubishi will also showcase a new electric kei car concept in Tokyo, the K-EV Concept X, alongside five other custom cars based on existing production models.

The production-spec Outlander will be presented in a new ‘Ralliart Style’ specification, with white exterior paint and black alloy wheels, side decals and mudflaps. The Outlander will also be on show in one-off Adventure Style specification, equipped with a camping kit and strengthened bumpers. 

Versions of other models not previously sold in the UK will be on show too, including the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough, the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Style and the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style.

Used cars for sale

 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 Di-d Gx3 5dr Auto
2015
£12,997
46,616miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx4hs 5dr Auto
2015
£14,195
88,349miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx3h+ 5dr Auto
2015
£15,495
77,851miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx3h 5dr Auto
2015
£16,499
61,470miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 Di-d Gx3 5dr
2016
£16,845
36,218miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx4h 5dr Auto
2016
£16,900
74,000miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx3h 5dr Auto
2016
£16,999
58,333miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx4hs 5dr Auto
2015
£17,908
41,422miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Phev Gx4h 5dr Auto
2016
£17,999
67,451miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

View all latest drives