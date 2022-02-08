BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mini range gains three new special editions with exclusive designs

Model range gains Resolute, Untold and Untamed editions with new designs and improved equipment
News
2 mins read
8 February 2022

The Mini model range has gained three new special editions, each with an exclusive design and extra standard equipment. 

Mini said the special editions, named Resolute, Untold and Untamed, emphasise its models' “individual characteristics”, which can be tailored to a driver’s personal needs and requirements. 

Related articles

Resolute Edition applies to 3dr, 5dr, Convertible and Electric models and offers a sportier visual appearance. Mini said it provides “go-kart handling and charisma”. 

The hard-top models gain a roof and mirror caps coloured white, while other exterior trim parts are in bronze, including the headlight surrounds, radiator grille, side scuttles, door handles and tailgate. 

Cooper S models gain a radiator grille, struts and tailpipe trims finished in black and are equipped with 18in black alloy wheels in the Pulse Spoke design. The Electric, meanwhile, is fitted with 17in wheels in the Electric Collection Spoke design.  

Inside, Resolute Edition cars receive sports seats and black armrests, ambient lighting, Mini’s latest 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system and selectable driving modes.

All have access to Sage Green exterior paint, which was previously exclusive to John Cooper Works performance models. 

Prices for Resolute models start from £22,040 for the 3dr and rise to £25,300 for the Convertible. 

Untold Edition is limited to the Clubman. It adds green lower-body parts, sports stripes along the bonnet and a bronze finish for the 18in wheels, grille surround, crossbar and Clubman lettering. 

Like on the Resolute Edition models, much of the exterior is finished in black, including the tailpipes, Mini logos and door handles.  

Inside, the Clubman Untold Edition gains green sports seats, brass-coloured air-vent surrounds and green accent strips. 

Extra kit included as standard includes adaptive LED headlights, selectable driving modes, logo projection, an interior lighting package and an anthracite-coloured headliner. 

The Clubman Untold Edition is priced from £28,400. 

Untamed Edition is exclusive to the Countryman. Mini said it emphasises the SUV's “adventurous nature” and “robust look”. 

It receives Momentum Grey exterior paint plus grey Mini logos, air intakes, air insets, side skirts, reflector inserts and rear aprons, while a special graphic appears on the rear side windows. 

Other aspects of the design, including four diagonal stripes on the bottom of the doors, are finished in blue, while the headlights, tail lights, side scuttles, grille surround, model lettering and tailpipe trims are black. 

Inside, the Countryman Untamed Edition gains blue and green stitching, green leather seats and blue accent strips.

The car is also fitted with the Light Package, the Excitement Package and the selectable driving modes.

Prices for the Countryman Untamed Edition top the other two new variants, starting at £29,750.

All of the special-edition models are available to order now. 

ianp55 9 February 2022

Sounds like run out specials to me,Resolute spec is purely cosmetic but not bad,but both the new trims for the Clubman & Countryman add little to these models

Peter Cavellini 9 February 2022

Filling the gap till the Mini moves on from being Mini like in name only, it must be great Car loads have been sold, the clubman isn't a small Car it almost the same size as an old E39 BMW, adding three extra trim levels which visually look a bit naff the Cupra proofed that doesn't add to the overall look of the Car,and before you ask, I have driven an old 1960's Mini and the current Mini and they couldn't be more different.

Marc 9 February 2022
Untold and untamed? You can just imagine what insufferable idiots the marketing and design team must be over there. Imagine being stuck in a meeting with them.

