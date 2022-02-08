Mini range gains three new special editions with exclusive designs

The Mini model range has gained three new special editions, each with an exclusive design and extra standard equipment.

Mini said the special editions, named Resolute, Untold and Untamed, emphasise its models' “individual characteristics”, which can be tailored to a driver’s personal needs and requirements.

Resolute Edition applies to 3dr, 5dr, Convertible and Electric models and offers a sportier visual appearance. Mini said it provides “go-kart handling and charisma”.

The hard-top models gain a roof and mirror caps coloured white, while other exterior trim parts are in bronze, including the headlight surrounds, radiator grille, side scuttles, door handles and tailgate.

Cooper S models gain a radiator grille, struts and tailpipe trims finished in black and are equipped with 18in black alloy wheels in the Pulse Spoke design. The Electric, meanwhile, is fitted with 17in wheels in the Electric Collection Spoke design.

Inside, Resolute Edition cars receive sports seats and black armrests, ambient lighting, Mini’s latest 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system and selectable driving modes.

All have access to Sage Green exterior paint, which was previously exclusive to John Cooper Works performance models.

Prices for Resolute models start from £22,040 for the 3dr and rise to £25,300 for the Convertible.