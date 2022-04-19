BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mini JCW GP to race in Nurburgring 24 Hours
UP NEXT
Dacia Jogger van ruled out but camper variant inbound

Mini JCW GP to race in Nurburgring 24 Hours

Hot hatch gets race-spec upgrades to take Mini back to the grid for the first time in 10 years
News
2 mins read
19 April 2022

Mini is returning to top-flight motorsport to field a radical track-prepared version of the range-topping Mini JCW GP hot hatch into next month’s Nürburgring 24 Hours. 

The race car has been created by Bulldog Racing, based near the Nürburgring engineering centre of Mini parent company BMW, and it will sport M Performance brakes (a first for a Mini), as well as a raft of other track-focused upgrades - most obviously a dramatic new aero package that includes an adjustable rear wing, a completely covered underbody, a rear diffuser and new front splitter. 

Bulldog, which only started the project in September, has also added a racing cage, an endurance racing-friendly 100-litre fuel tank and bespoke racing suspension.

Related articles

Up front, the same 302bhp turbocharged four-pot as the road-going JCW GP is still connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential, but a new race-spec exhaust system is fitted.

Bulldog says the car pays homage to Mini’s racing history with a red and white colour scheme inspired by the firm’s 1960s rally racers. 

There is no word yet on whether the race car will inspire a road-going special edition.

The team will be hoping this special JCW will take it to the podium at the 50th edition of the legendary event, which runs from 26 to 29 May. It last raced at the 2012 event. 

This year, racing will take place across the track’s Grand Prix circuit and the Nordschleife in a 15.77-mile loop. A driver line-up has yet to be announced.

Mini has a successful past in competitive racing, mainly rallying in both WRC and Dakar - the latter with six overall victories in the past 10 years.

As it pushes for motorsport glory in its combustion-powered racers, though, Mini is also working on the electrification of its performance division, in 2020 revealing official pictures of a prototype for an electric JCW GPE. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mini JCW GP 2020 road test review - hero front

Mini JCW GP

Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-catching bodykit

Read our review
Back to top

The GPE will - as the name suggests - be styled similarly to the racy JCW GP, complete with prominent side skirts and a chunky rear wing. 

Car Review
Mini JCW GP
Mini JCW GP 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The brand will continue to make combustion sports cars for the foreseeable future. Ex-Mini brand boss Bernd Körber confirmed previously: “John Cooper Works models with conventional combustion engines will continue to have an important role to play in addressing the wishes and needs of our motorsport enthusiasts around the world.”

Mini will launch its final combustion car in 2026.

Used cars for sale

 Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D 3dr
2015
£7,450
75,969miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.5 One D 5dr
2015
£7,999
58,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 3dr
2015
£8,450
69,612miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.2 One 3dr
2015
£8,492
45,023miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 3dr
2015
£8,495
78,883miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D 5dr
2016
£9,250
74,299miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D 5dr
2016
£9,299
91,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D 5dr
2016
£9,399
60,624miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mini Hatchback 1.2 One 3dr
2016
£9,495
69,242miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

View all latest drives