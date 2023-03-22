Mini Clubman Final Edition revealed as £37,000 limited-run special

The Mini Clubman has gained a limited-run Final Edition specification, which celebrates the British firm’s shooting brake-styled model with a unique design, some 16 years after the moniker’s revival.

On sale now in the UK with a price tag of £37,000, the Mini Clubman Final Edition is restricted to just 1969 units worldwide, with 100 available for buyers in the UK.

The Clubman Final Edition is based on the Clubman’s Cooper S specification level and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 176bhp.

Like the standard Clubman Cooper S, it completes the 0-62mph sprint in 7.2sec and has a top speed of 142mph. It sits on a set of 18in wheels, which have a unique Final Edition design.

Equipment for the Clubman Final Edition is based on the Cooper S in Exclusive trim, with an 8.8in touchscreen, sat-nav Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera, parking sensors and a premium sound system included as standard.

However, the Final Edition stands out over other Clubman trim levels thanks to the addition of copper-coloured design features, seen on the grille surrounds, side scuttles and rear blades, alloy wheels and in the form of a four-stripe decal which runs down the side of the car.

Inside, the Clubman is equipped with a panoramic sunroof matched with rear privacy glass, while a dark dashboard features green and copper-coloured trim. A Nappa leather steering wheel is also finished with a ‘Final Edition” emblem, which is also seen on the seats.

The passenger side of the cabin features a badge reading ‘1 of 1969”, which pays homage to the original Clubman produced by British Leyland in 1969.

It won’t be long until the Mini Clubman leaves production for good. The BMW-owned carmaker revealed its effective replacement, the all-electric Mini Aceman, last month,

The Aceman, a five-door crossover, is expected to become the firm’s best-selling vehicle after it goes on sale in 2025, filling the gap between the Mini Cooper hatchback and the larger Mini Countryman SUV.