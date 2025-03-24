Mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux goes on sale at £49,640

A new mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £49,640, with the brand claiming it offers the same capabilities as its regular counterpart plus better refinement and responsiveness.

It uses the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel four that was already offered in the Hilux but adds an electric motor-generator and a 48V lithium ion battery, reducing the stress on the engine.

For example, the electrical assistance reduces the engine’s idle speed from 720rpm to 600rpm and can supply a significant portion of the power needed to maintain a steady cruise.

Its rapid power delivery compared with the diesel lump is also claimed to improve controllability in off-roading.

The mild hybrid has been designed to offer the same capabilities as regular Hiluxes, such as the ability to wade through water measuring 700mm deep.

It has six drive modes for off-roading, including one for rock crawling, one for deep snow and another for muddy roads.

Its total outputs are rated at 201bhp and 369lb ft, delivered to each corner through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

It takes 10.7sec to complete the 0-62mph sprint and its payload and towing capacities are unaffected at 1000kg and 3500kg.

The new engine is available solely on the range-topping Hilux Invincible X Double Cab – which will be treated as a company car for benefit-in-kind tax purposes from 6 April 2025, as will all other new double-cab pick-ups with a payload of more than 1000kg.

With CO2 emissions of 265g/km, it will land in the very top BIK bracket of 37%. This means that, for those in the 40% income tax bracket, it will cost £7289 in BIK – almost double the previous flat rate of £3960.