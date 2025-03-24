BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux goes on sale at £49,640
UP NEXT
Seat boss: Chinese EV tariffs threaten ICE cars and European jobs

Mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux goes on sale at £49,640

Electrical assistance is said to improve engine's refinement and responsiveness without hurting truck's capabilities

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 March 2025

A new mild-hybrid diesel Toyota Hilux has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £49,640, with the brand claiming it offers the same capabilities as its regular counterpart plus better refinement and responsiveness.

It uses the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel four that was already offered in the Hilux but adds an electric motor-generator and a 48V lithium ion battery, reducing the stress on the engine.

For example, the electrical assistance reduces the engine’s idle speed from 720rpm to 600rpm and can supply a significant portion of the power needed to maintain a steady cruise.

Related articles

Its rapid power delivery compared with the diesel lump is also claimed to improve controllability in off-roading.

The mild hybrid has been designed to offer the same capabilities as regular Hiluxes, such as the ability to wade through water measuring 700mm deep.

It has six drive modes for off-roading, including one for rock crawling, one for deep snow and another for muddy roads.

Its total outputs are rated at 201bhp and 369lb ft, delivered to each corner through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

It takes 10.7sec to complete the 0-62mph sprint and its payload and towing capacities are unaffected at 1000kg and 3500kg.

The new engine is available solely on the range-topping Hilux Invincible X Double Cab – which will be treated as a company car for benefit-in-kind tax purposes from 6 April 2025, as will all other new double-cab pick-ups with a payload of more than 1000kg.

With CO2 emissions of 265g/km, it will land in the very top BIK bracket of 37%. This means that, for those in the 40% income tax bracket, it will cost £7289 in BIK – almost double the previous flat rate of £3960.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge 2025 Review front tracking 09689 1
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
maserati grecale folgore review 2025 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Toyota Hilux GR Sport RT 2023 Hero cornering

Toyota Hilux

Well-established workhorse receives an on-trend pseudo-sporting makeover

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Toyota Hilux cars for sale

 Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2025
£50,394
38miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota HI-LUX 2.7999999999999998l AUTO 201 BHP AUTO+SAT NAV+TOW BAR
2025
£56,394
100miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Hilux Pickup 2.8 Automatic Diesel
2025
£47,994
100miles
Diesel
Automatic
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota HI-LUX 2.7999999999999998l AUTO 201 BHP CANOPY+TOW BAR OPTIONS
2025
£53,994
300miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota HI-LUX 2.4 D-4D Invincible Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£45,588
5,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Hilux 2.4 D D/CAB AUTO 4x4 GR SPORT
2021
£38,000
9,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£47,994
21,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£38,304
23,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D GR SPORT Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£43,200
24,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 54 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge 2025 Review front tracking 09689 1
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
maserati grecale folgore review 2025 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7

View all car reviews