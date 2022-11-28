MG to launch new flagship SUV and refresh ICE line-up in 2024

MG will comprehensively upgrade its ICE car line-up during the first half of 2024, before launching a new flagship electric SUV and a facelifted version of the MG 4 EV.

At a recent event, the general manager of its business unit, Lu Jiajun, said: “MG’s plans roughly look like this: in the first half of the year, the existing fuel vehicle products will be strengthened; in the second half of the year, we will focus on electric models."

Lu confirmed the Chinese brand is heavily committed to both ICE and electric models, saying the company would take two paths of development in a bid to extend its sales volumes.

“We will not give up the fuel-vehicle market. After all, many global markets still favour traditional vehicles,” he said.

Recognition of MG’s commitment to ICE cars comes as the brand experiences solid growth in the sales of electric models in key export markets, including the UK.

Lu said several new ICE cars will be launched in 2024, including successor models to the 3 supermini and ZS crossover.

MG is also planning significant facelifts of the petrol-engined 5 estate and 7 saloon in markets where they're sold.

The electric variants of the ZS and 5 are tipped to switch onto MG’s new MSP platform for their second generations.

The highlight of MG’s centenary year, though, will be the unveiling of a new electric SUV, conceived as a new range-topping model.

Positioned as a successor to the Marvel R, it will be based on parent company SAIC’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), the same structure used by the 4, which can accommodate various battery sizes up to 150kWh and facilitate battery swapping.

As previously reported by Autocar, surging sales in the UK and Australia have prompted MG to rethink its decision to offer the Marvel R in left-hand-drive form only, and its successor is due on sale here by 2025.