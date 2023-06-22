MG 4 XPower: hot hatch EV gets 429bhp and 239-mile range

Specifications for the MG 4 XPower hot hatch have been published ahead of its official reveal later this summer.

It gets an uprated electric powertrain that delivers 429bhp and 443lb ft of torque, more than double that of the MG 4 Long Range.

This allows the XPower to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec – on par with high-end petrol-engined hot hatches such as the Mercedes-AMG A45 (3.9sec) – and top out at 124mph.

The hot hatch uses the same 62kWh (usable capacity) battery as the Long Range model, but range is cut from 281 miles down to 239 miles, due to the significant uplift in performance.

A 10-80% charge cycle takes 35 minutes on a 150kW charger.

Inside, the XPower broadly matches the regular Trophy model, with changes including a set of Alcantara bucket seats and metal pedals.

A ‘dynamic driving management’ system is included, showing data including lap times and a g-force meter.

It's not yet known whether the XPower will be restyled to reflect its sporting positioning – getting a wide-arch body kit or a rear spoiler, for example. In China, where it's called the Mulan Triumph edition, the hot 4 gets bright-green paint and a wider, lower stance.

A sales listing from a major car dealer suggests the XPower will at least receive 18in alloy wheels in a ‘cyclone’ design and orange-painted brake calipers.

That listing also has the XPower priced from £36,495 before optional extras are fitted, which include an exclusive British Racing Green paint finish priced at £800.

The XPower is expected to be the “sporting” model shown alongside the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the new EX4 concept car at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Little is known about the EX4 at this time, but MG has said it's a “dramatic” prototype designed and built in Britain.