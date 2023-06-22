BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG 4 XPower: hot hatch EV gets 429bhp and 239-mile range
MG 4 XPower: hot hatch EV gets 429bhp and 239-mile range

Upgraded powertrain blasts electric pocket rocket from 0-62mph in 3.8sec
Charlie Martin Autocar
22 June 2023

Specifications for the MG 4 XPower hot hatch have been published ahead of its official reveal later this summer.

It gets an uprated electric powertrain that delivers 429bhp and 443lb ft of torque, more than double that of the MG 4 Long Range.

This allows the XPower to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec – on par with high-end petrol-engined hot hatches such as the Mercedes-AMG A45 (3.9sec) – and top out at 124mph.

The hot hatch uses the same 62kWh (usable capacity) battery as the Long Range model, but range is cut from 281 miles down to 239 miles, due to the significant uplift in performance.

A 10-80% charge cycle takes 35 minutes on a 150kW charger.

Inside, the XPower broadly matches the regular Trophy model, with changes including a set of Alcantara bucket seats and metal pedals.

A ‘dynamic driving management’ system is included, showing data including lap times and a g-force meter.

It's not yet known whether the XPower will be restyled to reflect its sporting positioning – getting a wide-arch body kit or a rear spoiler, for example. In China, where it's called the Mulan Triumph edition, the hot 4 gets bright-green paint and a wider, lower stance.

MG Mulan Triumph Edition front

A sales listing from a major car dealer suggests the XPower will at least receive 18in alloy wheels in a ‘cyclone’ design and orange-painted brake calipers.

That listing also has the XPower priced from £36,495 before optional extras are fitted, which include an exclusive British Racing Green paint finish priced at £800. 

The XPower is expected to be the “sporting” model shown alongside the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the new EX4 concept car at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Little is known about the EX4 at this time, but MG has said it's a “dramatic” prototype designed and built in Britain. 

Latest Drives

peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Given that its name is an apparent reference to the MG EX-E concept of 1985, it may preview a future halo model for the Chinese brand.

The EX-E was a sleek mid-engined supercar concept featuring the powertrain from the MG Metro 6R4 rally car – a 3.0-litre V6 mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, with a viscous centre differential for permanent four-wheel drive.

Specifications for another MG 4 model – an 'Extended Range' – were also published, revealing this additional variant will feature a larger 77kWh battery, giving it an official range of 323 miles. It also receives a new 245bhp motor, giving it a 0-62mph time of 6.5sec.

bol 22 June 2023

Are you sure it's going to be RWD? It'll be wild if so, and pretty much in a league of its own. My guess is that if will be AWD like the Chinese equivalent 

