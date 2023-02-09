Mercedes-Maybach S580e: brand's first PHEV brings 62-mile range

The Mercedes-Maybach S580e is the luxury division’s first plug-in hybrid model and offers a 62-mile range.

Based on the £111,850 Mercedes-Benz S580e, the Maybach is expected to push the model’s refinement – and cost – to greater heights. For reference, the Mercedes-Maybach S580 costs £172,960.

The S580e combines a 3.0-litre in-line six petrol engine rated for 362bhp and 369lb ft with a 148bhp, 325lb ft electric motor, giving a total system output of 503bhp and 553 lb ft.

This allows the saloon to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.1sec, eventually reaching a top speed of 155mph (or 87mph on electric power alone).

Initially, it will be offered in China, one of Maybach’s strongest markets – it delivered 1100 cars per month there in 2022 – followed by Thailand, Europe and “other markets”, according to an official statement.

Mercedes-Maybach boss Daniel Lescow said: “The Mercedes-Maybach S580e represents a pivotal step in the transformation of our heritage brand into an electric future. We will present our first fully electric model as early as 2023.”

That first EV is expected to be a modified version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, previewed by the Concept EQS at the 2021 Munich motor show.

The expansion of Maybach’s line-up comes after the brand set a second consecutive record year for sales volumes, at 21,600 units. This was a 37% (5870-car) improvement on the previous year.

That growth was driven by demand from Japan, Korea, the Middle East and China – a platform from which the growing line-up could spring to a third consecutive record year.

Maybach is just one of various luxury brands to have seen record levels of success last year. Bentley, for example, broke its all-time best profit level by July and sold more than 15,000 cars for the first time in its history. Meanwhile, every car produced at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory went through the marque’s Bespoke programme, meaning its average sale topped €500,000 (£430k).