Mercedes-Maybach reveals limited-edition S-Class by Virgil Abloh

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed the last of its bespoke, limited-edition S-Class models as part of Project Maybach, held in co-operation with Virgil Abloh.

Designed by Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener, the Maybach by Virgil Abloh is the third collaboration between the German firm and the American designer.

Completed before Abloh’s death last November, the car will be limited to just 150 examples.

It features a unique, two-tone exterior colour scheme, featuring glossy Obsidian Black on the top half of the car, while the lower segment, side flanks and wheel rims feature a sand hue.

A two-tone colour scheme continues on the inside, with the seats, steering wheel, lower dashboard, doors and ceiling all lined in black and sand-coloured nappa leather, inserts and strips.

The floor mats are also finished with a sand-coloured trim.

Abloh’s logo features on the centre console, rear cushions, head restraints and door sill panel.

The digital interface features a home button with a unique coloured border and a brand logo representing the limited edition. Drivers' profile pictures can also be embellished with fashion accessories.

Buyers will receive a custom-made wooden box covered in sand-coloured nappa leather with the Maybach and Abloh logo. To be found inside are a 1:18-scale model of the car, two keys and a carabiner hook.

They also get a car cover featuring the Maybach and Abloh logos.

Wagener said: "I’m incredibly proud of the work we've created in collaboration with Virgil.

"From Project Geländewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G‑Class, to Project Maybach, which brought the distinguished Mercedes‑Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground.