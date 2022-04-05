BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Maybach reveals limited-edition S-Class by Virgil Abloh
New Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: luxury EV coming 19 April

Mercedes-Maybach reveals limited-edition S-Class by Virgil Abloh

New ultra-luxury limousine is the final bespoke S-Class variant produced in co-operation with the late designer
5 April 2022

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed the last of its bespoke, limited-edition S-Class models as part of Project Maybach, held in co-operation with Virgil Abloh. 

Designed by Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener, the Maybach by Virgil Abloh is the third collaboration between the German firm and the American designer. 

Completed before Abloh’s death last November, the car will be limited to just 150 examples.

It features a unique, two-tone exterior colour scheme, featuring glossy Obsidian Black on the top half of the car, while the lower segment, side flanks and wheel rims feature a sand hue. 

A two-tone colour scheme continues on the inside, with the seats, steering wheel, lower dashboard, doors and ceiling all lined in black and sand-coloured nappa leather, inserts and strips.

The floor mats are also finished with a sand-coloured trim.

Abloh’s logo features on the centre console, rear cushions, head restraints and door sill panel. 

The digital interface features a home button with a unique coloured border and a brand logo representing the limited edition. Drivers' profile pictures can also be embellished with fashion accessories. 

Buyers will receive a custom-made wooden box covered in sand-coloured nappa leather with the Maybach and Abloh logo. To be found inside are a 1:18-scale model of the car, two keys and a carabiner hook. 

 

They also get a car cover featuring the Maybach and Abloh logos.

Wagener said: "I’m incredibly proud of the work we've created in collaboration with Virgil.

"From Project Geländewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G‑Class, to Project Maybach, which brought the distinguished Mercedes‑Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground.

“The limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh exemplifies the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship now available on the road.”

The Maybach by Abloh coincides with the launch of Abloh's capsule collection, which was developed in connection to the Project Maybach electric showcar.

