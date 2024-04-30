Mercedes G-Class EV could get 400-mile range with new battery

Mercedes-Benz is planning to dramatically increase the range of its new electric G-Class with a new type of battery chemistry earmarked for production in just two years.

The new silicon-anode battery, currently at an advanced stage of development in a partnership between Mercedes and American company Sila Nanotechnologies, is set to be offered as an option from 2026 onwards in a move that Autocar has been told will significantly boost the range of the 4x4.

Revealed at the 2024 Beijing motor show, the G580 EQ arrives with a 116kWh (usable) battery with lithium nickel-manganese-cobalt cells, supplied by China's CATL, and graphite anodes. This provides the quad-motor EV with an official range of 292 miles.

But even before deliveries of the plush electric off-roader get under way, Mercedes officials have confirmed plans to upgrade the model with its most energy-dense battery to date.

Details revealed previously confirm the new silicon-anode battery provides a 20-40% increase in energy density, with prototype units reaching more than 800Wh per litre at cell level.

Even with 20% more energy in the same battery casing, the G580 EQ would benefit from a 23kWh increase in capacity to 139kWh. With the same 2.6mpkWh operating efficiency as the current car, this would increase range to somewhere in the region of 354 miles.

A 40% boost in density by the same measure would push capacity to 162kWh and thus could send the official range figure beyond 400 miles.

“Delivering such a high energy density is a true game-changer and allows us to think in completely new directions when developing future electric cars,” said Markus Schäfer, Mercedes' chief technology officer.

Mercedes invested in Sila Nanotechnologies in 2019. Since then, the two companies have worked closely to bring silicon-anode battery technology to large-scale production.

As well as being earmarked for the G580, the new battery is planned to be introduced to other Mercedes EVs, including the EQE and EQS saloons and SUVs.

Mercedes G580 with EQ Technology: everything you need to know

Known throughout its development as the EQG, the 4x4 is known as the G580 with EQ Technology in production form. The lengthy moniker represents a shift in the naming strategy for electric Mercedes vehicles, and also showcases how the G580 was developed to be a G-Class that just happens to be battery powered.

The G580 is virtually identical in design to the recently updated G450d, with a subtle reworking of the engine grille and discrete EQ badges to set it apart. But there has been extensive work to maximise aerodynamic efficiency, including a new A-pillar design and a new spoiler lip on the front of the roof.