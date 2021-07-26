BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid goes on sale from £104,490

Luxury saloon is equipped with a 28.6kWh battery that provides up to 63 miles of electric-only range
26 July 2021

The new plug-in hybrid Mercedez-Benz S-Class is now on sale in the UK, with an electric-only range of 63 miles and prices starting from £104,490. 

Two specification levels are available: the range kicks off with the S580e L AMG Line Premium and prices climb to £113,880 for the top-of-the-range S580e L AMG Line Premium Plus Executive.

Both models are driven by a 367bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine mated with a nine-speed 9G-tronic automatic gearbox, while a 28.6kWh battery supplies a 150bhp electric motor for a claimed 63 miles of electric range. Economy figures are quoted at up to 353.1 mpg, with 18g/km of CO2.

A panoramic sliding sunroof, 20in alloy wheels, Burmester 3D surround sound audio and a remote parking package with camera assist are included as standard features for both specifications, as are active ambient lighting and climatised rear seats. 

Among the standard-fit driving assistance technology are traffic sign assist, lane assist, active evasive steering and distance assist. 

The AMG Line Premium Plus specification gains 21in wheels and an augmented reality head-up display, as well as Mercedes’ digital light package, comfort package and other luxury features, including a heated centre and door armrests, upgraded head restraints, a heated steering wheel and climatised front seats. 

Executive models also have a rear tablet with a 7.0in touchscreen, rear electric sun blinds, double sun visors with a pivoting section, and a chauffeur package with a foldable, removable head restraint on the front passenger seat. The front passenger seat is also adjustable from the rear on this specification, with an electrically extendable footrest behind it.

The firm says the plug-in S-Class can be charged from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes using a DC rapid charger, or under four hours via a regular 7.4kW home wallbox.

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Nickktod 26 July 2021

Given the glowing reviews of the EQS and the rather lacklustre reviews of the new S Class I can't help wondering if Mercedes deliberately fumbled the S Class to ensure the successful launch of EQS. 

Just so unlike Mercedes to launch an S Class which is anything less than the best car in the world. 

Enigma5340 26 July 2021

It looks like a bloated Vauxhall Insignia with a strip club interior.

dezzn 26 July 2021

What a pointless engineering exercise. 

Is anybody really going to plug this thing in??

