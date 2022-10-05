Mercedes-Benz reveals facelifted A-Class and B-Class

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled lightly facelifted versions of the A-Class and B-Class ahead of their planned introduction to the UK market later this year.

The 2023 models receive mild exterior styling changes, including new headlights and a reworked rear diffuser in combination with the sporty AMG Line styling package.

There's also a greater choice of paint now, including a new line of Manufaktur colours in both regular and metallic finishes.

As previously, the Mercedes A-Class will continue to offer two bodystyles: hatchback and saloon.

Together with updated colour and trim combinations, the interiors of the new A-Class and B-Class receive an updated steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather, an additional USB-C port with higher charging capacity, an updated MBUX operating system and a reversing camera as standard.

As part of the MBUX update, buyers will also be able to order the A-Class and B-Class with a fingerprint sensor to identify the driver from early next year.

The new A-Class and B-Class also adopt electrified four-cylinder petrol engines across the line-up as part of the update.

Included are the front-wheel drive A180 and B180 with a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol unit developing 134bhp and an added 14bhp from a belt-driven starter motor. They're claimed to return between 44.1 and 48.7mpg and CO2 emissions of betwee 133 and 145g/km on the WLTP test cycle.

The same engine provides the front-wheel drive A200 and B200 with 161bhp and 14bhp for the same combined WLTP consumption and emissions as the A180 and B180.

Above them are the four-wheel-drive A200 4Matic and A250 4Matic. They receive turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines developing 187bhp and 221bhp in combination with an added 14bhp from the starter motor.

The front-wheel-drive A250e and B250e plug-in hybrid models continue to run the turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine in the same tune as the A200 and B200. It's combined with an revised electric motor with an added 7bhp at 107bhp, providing an overall system output of 215bhp and, with a 15.6kWh battery, a claimed electric-only range on the WLTP test cycle of between 44 and 50 miles.

On the diesel front, Mercedes' turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine continues to develop 116bhp, 150bhp and 190bhp in the A180d and B180d, A200d and B180d and A220d and B220d.

At the top of the line-up, the AMG-developed turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine in the A35 4Matic hatchback and saloon and A45 4Matic hatchback continue to develop a respective 300bhp and 415bhp.