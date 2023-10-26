Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV gains bigger battery for 447-mile range

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will adopt a larger-capacity battery as part of a series of running changes aimed at increasing the range and overall appeal of the upmarket EV.

The new battery, to be fitted to all EQS SUV models by the end of 2023 production, gains 10kWh in useable energy capacity over the unit currently in use (118kWh).

Mercedes is holding back on further details, but insiders at Stuttgart say the EQS SUV’s new battery also uses a different chemical process, providing it with lower operating temperatures and subsequently increased energy efficiency.

In the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ SUV, the 118kWh battery delivers a claimed 31-mile increase in the combined WLTP range over the 108.4kWh battery at a claimed 447 miles.

The four-wheel-drive EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 500 4Matic get a 35-mile increase in range to 418 miles.

At the top of the line-up, the EQS 580 4Matic gains 36 miles in range, also to 418 miles.

No official figures have been made available as to the increase in weight to the EQS SUV brought by the new battery, but Autocar understands it could be up to 60kg.

Additionally, Mercedes plans to alter the capacity of the batteries used by its EQE and EQS electric saloons in 2024.

Models that currently run the 89kWh battery will receive a 91kWh unit, while those currently fitted with a 91kWh battery are set to receive a 96kWh unit.

According to official information released by Mercedes, the range of the rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ is set to increase by 20 miles on the WLTP cycle to 390 miles in combination with the new 96kWh battery.

The four-wheel drive EQE 500 4Matic will get an even greater increase of 32 miles to 375 miles with the same unit.

Both the EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ from performance division AMG are set to retain the 91kWh battery, however.

The Mercedes EQS SUV first went on sale in the UK in November 2022 with a price tag of £129,170.