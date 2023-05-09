BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon gets increased power and range
Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon gets increased power and range

Adoption of new DCU unit and heat pump brings added energy savings to the upmarket electric saloon
9 May 2023

Selected Mercedes-Benz EQS saloon models are set to receive an incremental boost in power and economy as part of a series of 2024-model-year running changes, officials from the German car maker have confirmed to Autocar.

The power increase is achieved through an update to the upmarket saloon's power electronics, adding 27bhp (to 355bhp) in the EQS 450 4Matic and 21bhp (to 537bhp) in the EQS 580 4Matic.

Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the EQS saloon with a disconnect unit (DCU).

Introduced on the EQE SUV, this allows drive to the front wheels on four-wheel-drive versions of the electric saloon to be disconnected on light throttle loads and periods of trailing throttle for increased efficiency and energy saving.

The upshot is a 14-mile increase in range for the EQS 450 4Matic, whose WLTP rating has been revised from a previous 360-433 miles to 366-447 miles.

A similar increase in range is touted for the EQS 500 4Matic.

The WLTP range of the EQS 580 4Matic has increased by 16 miles, from an earlier 361-430 miles to 366-446 miles, according to figures supplied by Mercedes-Benz to its German dealer network.

Autocar also understands the EQS 53 AMG 4Matic+ has gained an added two miles of WLTP range to 313-357 miles.

All models use a 107.8kWh battery.

Part of a host of 2024-model-year changes brought to the EQS saloon, the DCU is also set to be adopted by the EQE saloon and EQS SUV by the end of 2023 to provide them with similar energy savings.

Further updates brought to the EQS saloon include a heat pump in place of the earlier air compressor. Although it does not bring any change in the official WLTP range figures, Mercedes-Benz claims its lower energy requirement and greater efficiency lead to improvements in real-world economy and range across the line-up.

Further changes to the EQS saloon include new dashboard trim and paint colour options. The EQS 53 AMG 4Matic+ is also said to receive a 22kW on-road charger as standard equipment in place of the 11kW charger offered today.

Saucerer 9 May 2023

It could have all the upgrades in the world and yet none of that will detract from the fact that the EQS is just one bland, anonymous blob and has an interior whose quality falls way short of what that price tag demands.

