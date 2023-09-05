2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 priced from £164,765

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is priced from £164,765 in the UK, the brand has confirmed.

Three trim levels are currently offered: entry-level Premium Plus, Performance (£175,765) and range-topping Launch Edition (£180,765).

Only the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, with 577bhp and 590lb ft, is available in the UK at launch.

Mercedes-AMG will later add a plug-in hybrid version to the line-up, having displayed it at the Munich motor show in September.

Details have yet to be confirmed but it is expected to use the same set-up as the recently unveiled Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance.

That car pairs the GT 63's powerplant with a rear-mounted electric motor, giving combined outputs of 804bhp and 1047lb ft.

Revealing AMG's renewed rival for the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911 in Pebble Beach in August, company CEO Michael Schiebe said the second-generation GT had been designed to “respond to the wishes of customers”.

The new GT has been comprehensively re-engineered in a programme that has twinned its development with that of the latest SL, alongside which it will be produced at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Bremen, Germany.

Larger and heavier but also roomier and arguably more practical than its predecessor, it forgoes the two-seat layout that has characterised the top-of-the-line AMG model since its introduction in 2014 for a 2+2 interior design that, in combination with a larger and more accessible boot, aims to provide it with greater everyday functionality.

As with the closely related SL, the GT adopts a fully variable four-wheel drive system as standard for the first time. It replaces the rear-wheel drive arrangement used previously, providing the new coupé with what Schiebe describes as “a much broader spread of driving characteristics, together with greater traction and added security in all weather conditions”.