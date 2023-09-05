BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 priced from £164,765
UP NEXT
New Audi A7 Avant to replace A6 as flagship ICE estate

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 priced from £164,765

Sports car retains snarling V8; 804bhp plug-in hybrid set-up from new SL to follow
Greg Kable
News
5 mins read
14 December 2023

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is priced from £164,765 in the UK, the brand has confirmed.

Three trim levels are currently offered: entry-level Premium Plus, Performance (£175,765) and range-topping Launch Edition (£180,765).

Only the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, with 577bhp and 590lb ft, is available in the UK at launch.

Related articles

Mercedes-AMG will later add a plug-in hybrid version to the line-up, having displayed it at the Munich motor show in September.

Details have yet to be confirmed but it is expected to use the same set-up as the recently unveiled Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance.

That car pairs the GT 63's powerplant with a rear-mounted electric motor, giving combined outputs of 804bhp and 1047lb ft.

Mercedes-AMG GT E Performance show car in Munich

Revealing AMG's renewed rival for the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911 in Pebble Beach in August, company CEO Michael Schiebe said the second-generation GT had been designed to “respond to the wishes of customers”.

The new GT has been comprehensively re-engineered in a programme that has twinned its development with that of the latest SL, alongside which it will be produced at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Bremen, Germany.

Larger and heavier but also roomier and arguably more practical than its predecessor, it forgoes the two-seat layout that has characterised the top-of-the-line AMG model since its introduction in 2014 for a 2+2 interior design that, in combination with a larger and more accessible boot, aims to provide it with greater everyday functionality.

As with the closely related SL, the GT adopts a fully variable four-wheel drive system as standard for the first time. It replaces the rear-wheel drive arrangement used previously, providing the new coupé with what Schiebe describes as “a much broader spread of driving characteristics, together with greater traction and added security in all weather conditions”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
mercedes amg gt review 2023 00 tracking front

Mercedes-AMG GT

Angry supercar has been turned into something more befitting its name for its second generation

Read our review
Back to top

The fifth series-production road car to be developed ground-up by AMG will initially be sold in a choice of two guises - both featuring the company's hand-assembled, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. The new GT 55 4Matic+ develops 469bhp and 516lb ft of torque, with the range-topping GT 63 4Matic+ offering 577bhp and 590lb ft - both upgrades over the equivalent versions of the first-gen GT. 

Mercedes amg gt front on

The 55 is expected to open the line-up at around £150,000, with 63 prices confirmed to start from £164,765, which will make them close rivals for the Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S, respectively. There’s no word yet on whether the GT will get the four-cylinder entry-level option from the SL 43, but its more hardcore billing could mean it remains a V8-only proposition. 

The updated engine, which Schiebe says will be made compliant with Euro 7 emission regulations when required, operates in combination with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift automatic gearbox featuring a wet 'starter' clutch in place of a conventional torque converter. Mounted directly to the end of the reworked V8, it replaces the earlier GT's seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle unit, which was sited within the rear axle assembly. Also included is an electronically controlled rear-locking differential.

Despite differing specifications, Mercedes-AMG quotes the same 1970kg kerb weight for both of its new GT models. The 55 claims an official 0-62mph time of 3.9sec and a 183mph top speed, while the 63 offers 3.2sec and 196mph, it says.

Advertisement
Back to top

Average fuel consumption is put at 20.0mpg for both models for combined CO2 emissions of 319g/km on the WLTP test cycle.

The basis for the GT is a newly developed body structure shared with the SL. It uses a material mix consisting of aluminium, composite fibre materials, magnesium and steel.

Mercedes amg gt all doors open

The styling draws heavily on the first-generation model, with a traditional cab-back profile dictated by a long bonnet, curved roofline and angled liftback tailgate.

Among the aerodynamic developments is a so-called "active air control system" within the grille to alter the flow of air to the engine bay, a carbonfibre element within the underbody which lowers by 40mm to create a wind-cheating Venturi effect and a retractable rear spoiler that automatically deploys at 50mph and offers up to five different wing angle positions. 

Buyers can also option the new GT with an aerodynamic package. It includes small winglets on the outer sections of the front bumper and wheel arches, as well as a fixed rear wing.

Both the 55 and the 63 have standard 20in wheels, shod with 295/35 (front) and 305/35 (rear) profile tyres. Buyers can specify f 21in wheels as an option.

At 4728mm in length, 1984mm in width and 1354mm in height, the new coupé is 182mm longer, 45mm wider and 66mm taller than the first-generation GT. It also has a wheelbase that is 70mm longer than before, at 2700mm.

Advertisement
Back to top

With the SL taking the role of the earlier GT roadster, the new GT will be produced exclusively in coupé guise, with a near-identical cockpit to its soft-top sibling.

Included among the digital appointments is a 12.3in instrument panel and 11.9in portrait-oriented infotainment display – both featuring AMG-specific graphics and menus, including a standard AMG Track Pace function that allows the driver to display up to 40 different vehicle parameters, including lap and sector times, steering angle, brake pedal actuation.

Mercedes amg gt full front interior

The new GT also receives an AMG Performance steering wheel and sculptured front sport seats with integrated headrests – the latter available with optional ventilation and automatically actuated side bolsters that narrow in the Sport, Sport+ and Race driving modes.

The new individual rear seats are limited in leg and head room and are suitable for children only. They can be folded down to extend the nominal 321 litres of boot space underneath the cargo blind to up to 675 litres. By comparison, the old GT offered 285 litres, while the SL offers 213 litres.

The GT receives new aluminium double-wishbone AMG Active Ride Control suspension. It uses constantly variable electronic damping, steel coil springs and active roll stabilisation with hydraulic elements in place of conventional anti-roll bars to suppress body roll. Buyers can order an optional lift system offering an added 30mm of ground clearance.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new coupé also adopts four-wheel steering as standard, with the rear wheels offering up to 2.5deg of steering angle. The brakes combine 390mm steel discs with six-piston aluminium calipers up front with 360mm steel discs and single-piston floating aluminium calipers at the rear. 

Car Review
Mercedes-AMG GT
mercedes amg gt review 2023 00 tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

A new AMG Dynamic Select controller offers the driver the choice of six driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race – and the AMG Dynamics ESC system allows the driver to alter the level of intervention across three steps.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
MisterMR44 21 August 2023

I'd have one if they got rid of that steering wheel with those daft touch controls...

Just Saying 20 August 2023
I am a massive 911 fan, always have been. That said, I do like this new model from Mercedes, a lot.
I think where this car scores above it's rivals (namely the iconic 911) is in its bold ageless styling. It truly is a stunning design I'd like to behold in the flesh. Great job Merc!
Alexlouie 20 August 2023
I don’t care about the weight of this car. I’ll take it in a heartbeat over any electric equivalent abominations that I always see seating behind lorries on empty motorways.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives