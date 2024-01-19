Mercedes-AMG readies electric CLA 45 with 500bhp

Mercedes-AMG is developing a hot version of the new third-generation CLA, due in 2025 as an electric alternative to the fearsome CLA 45.

A disguised prototype of the new AMG model caught testing in northern Sweden this week reveals several changes over the standard car.

As well as uprated brakes behind AMG sports wheels, this early prototype has a large ducktail-style rear spoiler that hints at a focus on boosting downforce. The production model could feature a fixed spoiler or possibly even a retractable spoiler similar to that used by the Mercedes-AMG GT.

The new CLA is the first model to be based on the Mercedes Modular Architecture – a hybrid platform structure supporting an 800V electric architecture and conceived for both full-electric and combustion-engine models.

Standard 2025 CLA models will feature either single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor four-wheel drive. In the AMG model, the latter layout is claimed to provide up to 500bhp.

By comparison, the existing turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder CLA 45 develops 422bhp.

As with other recent new AMG-branded electric models, the motors are set to differ from those used in standard versions of the CLA, with unique windings and a more comprehensive cooling system.

The battery of the new AMG model is also claimed to differ from the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) and lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) units offered on standard CLA models, with different cells and an altered anode.

Mercedes claims a range of “over 435 miles” and economy of “5.2 miles per kWh” for the upcoming single-motor rear-wheel-drive CLA model, although both figures will drop with the introduction of a second electric motor and power boost in the AMG model.

As announced at the unveiling of the Concept CLA Class at last year’s Munich motor show, the new CLA will also offer charging at up to 250kW and it can be used as a power source itself thanks to bi-directional charging.

At this stage, it is unclear if AMG will offer two distinct versions of the new CLA, as it does today with the petrol-powered CLA 35 and CLA 45.

Alongside the new CLA saloon, AMG is also planning powered-up versions of the next-generation CLA Shooting Brake, GLA crossover and GLB SUV – all of which are earmarked to receive the same drivetrain and battery architecture as the upcoming saloon.

The division's first bespoke electric car will be the production version of the striking Vision AMG concept it revealed in 2022, due on sale next year as a 1000bhp, axial-motored replacement for the V8-engined GT 63.