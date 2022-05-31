Mercedes-AMG E63 Final Edition ends 36 years of pure-V8 saloons

The new Mercedes-AMG E63 Final Edition brings production of Affalterbach's pure-combustion V8 sports saloons to a close.

It has been revealed in the wake of two concept cars previewing the electrified future of Mercedes' performance division: the outlandish Vision AMG and a prototype for the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 PHEV. The E63 Final Edition serves as a swansong for the firm's pure-combustion sports saloons - a lineage that dates back to the W124-generation E-Class 'Hammer' of 1986, then the world's fastest saloon.

The V8 engine will continue to play a part in AMG's future - it is still available in the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, produces some 577bhp in the hottest version of the new SL and is used in an 819bhp plug-in hybrid system in the new GT 63 S E-Performance – but it is set to be swapped out for an electrified four-cylinder unit in the next E63.

When it arrives, likely in 2024, the next-generation E63 is tipped to use a variant of the same PHEV system destined for its smaller C63 sibling. Officially detailed last week, this set-up comprises a 470bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine – the most powerful four-cylinder in series production – and a 201bhp electric motor on the rear axle for a total output of 670bhp.

If that PHEV drivetrain is carried over wholesale to the next E63, it will give it a 77bhp edge over the current V8 car – and could allow it to improve on its 3.5sec 0-62mph time and 180mph top speed.

But for now, in Final Edition form, the E63 soldiers on with the eight-cylinder lump, sending 603bhp and 627lb ft to both axles through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Just 999 examples of the run-out model will be produced, marked out from the standard car by bespoke matt grey paint and a distinctive black decal set - matched by black wheels, badging, exhaust pipes and exterior trim elements.