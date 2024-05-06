BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 cabriolet guns for BMW M440i
UP NEXT
Cybersecurity regulations: Are non-compliant cars more vulnerable?

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 cabriolet guns for BMW M440i

New drop-top gets 442bhp, bespoke AMG styling upgrades and performance-led chassis tweaks
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
6 May 2024

The new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 cabriolet has been revealed as the Affalterbach performance division’s entry-level drop-top. It is aimed squarely at the BMW M440i and packs 442bhp, more aggressive styling and a series of performance-focused chassis upgrades.

Arriving as the latest model from Mercedes’ AMG division to be given a mild-hybrid powertrain – joining the A45, C43, and GT 53 4-Door Coupé - it uses the same 'M256’ 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight six as the E53 saloon, with the addition of a 48V starter-generator.

This provides 442bhp and 413lb ft, but torque can be increased 442lb ft for 10sec periods when the driver selects the car's overboost function.

Related articles

The car covers 0-62mph in 4.2sec – quicker than both the BMW M440i and Ford Mustang GT – and its top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. This can be raised to 174mph as part of an optional AMG performance package.

The engine's power is distributed via a torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system and nine-speed gearbox. The transmission itself comes with a double-declutch function and is said to have "zero lag" when shifting no matter which drive mode is selected.

While the engine is broadly the same as the preceding unit used in the E53 cabriolet, its internals have been uprated with materials such as aluminium and zirconium, used for lightness and better heat management, as well as “improved performance and stability even at the edge of the envelope", according to its maker. 

The twin-scroll turbochargers have been beefed up with a pressure-boosting electric compressor that produces 39lb ft of additional torque in 10sec bursts. A separate electric compressor also works to improve both off-the-line performance and low-down response.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé

Does an extra 67bhp and a host of dynamic upgrades give Mercedes' new two-door the edge over rivals?

Read our review
Back to top

The cabriolet has also been given a raft of styling upgrades to match its AMG billing. Its flared front wheel arches accommodate a front track that's 58mm wider than the standard CLE's and there is an AMG-specific front grille, deeper front and rear bumpers, enlarged air intakes, quad exhausts and new alloy wheel designs – available in 19in or 20in sizes.

Elsewhere, the car gets rear-wheel steering as standard, twin-chamber dampers configured to minimise body roll and larger brakes. An optional AMG performance package adds red brake calipers, a drift mode, a ‘race start’ function that lowers the 0-62mph time to 4.2sec, and specialised engine mounts for smoother performance. 

Specific to the cabriolet, the driver can configure the car with Mercedes' Aircap system, which uses a wind deflector to direct airflow away from the heads of the driver and passenger.

The fabric roof can be raised or lowered in 20sec, and the car's leather-trimmed seats come with a coating that's said to keep them 12deg C cooler than its untreated equivalent when in direct sunlight. As with the SL, it receives an 11.9in touchscreen, which can be adjusted between 12deg and 32deg of inclination from the vertical.

Mercedes has remained tight-lipped on pricing, but the coupé starts from £72,990 and we expect the cabriolet to command a premium of around £5000.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, writing used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 May 2024

Trad Mercedes, looks neat tidy, I guess you buy if you like it,whether it's actually better than the rest doesn't or shouldn't come into it,afterall, what are you buying it for? or whom?

Latest Reviews

bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé

View all car reviews