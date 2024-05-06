Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 cabriolet guns for BMW M440i

The new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 cabriolet has been revealed as the Affalterbach performance division’s entry-level drop-top. It is aimed squarely at the BMW M440i and packs 442bhp, more aggressive styling and a series of performance-focused chassis upgrades.

Arriving as the latest model from Mercedes’ AMG division to be given a mild-hybrid powertrain – joining the A45, C43, and GT 53 4-Door Coupé - it uses the same 'M256’ 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight six as the E53 saloon, with the addition of a 48V starter-generator.

This provides 442bhp and 413lb ft, but torque can be increased 442lb ft for 10sec periods when the driver selects the car's overboost function.

The car covers 0-62mph in 4.2sec – quicker than both the BMW M440i and Ford Mustang GT – and its top speed is electronically limited to 155mph. This can be raised to 174mph as part of an optional AMG performance package.

The engine's power is distributed via a torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system and nine-speed gearbox. The transmission itself comes with a double-declutch function and is said to have "zero lag" when shifting no matter which drive mode is selected.

While the engine is broadly the same as the preceding unit used in the E53 cabriolet, its internals have been uprated with materials such as aluminium and zirconium, used for lightness and better heat management, as well as “improved performance and stability even at the edge of the envelope", according to its maker.

The twin-scroll turbochargers have been beefed up with a pressure-boosting electric compressor that produces 39lb ft of additional torque in 10sec bursts. A separate electric compressor also works to improve both off-the-line performance and low-down response.