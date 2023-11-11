McLaren releases special edition 750S as tribute to 'Triple Crown'

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris whipped the covers off the firm’s most exacting bespoke livery yet in order to celebrate its ‘Triple Crown’ motorsport success.

The intricately detailed paint on the McLaren 750S commemorates McLaren winning the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Indianapolis 500 and is part of wider celebrations of the company’s 60th birthday.

IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward and Le Mans winner Derek Bell joined Norris at a motorsports festival called Velocity International, in California, to reveal the 750S supercar. Five more cars, which will be either coupe or Spider, will have the ‘3-7-’59’ livery. All six have already been sold.

The three in the name represents the number of the 1974 Indy 500 winner, the seven is the company’s maiden Monaco Grand Prix win in 1984 and the 59 belongs to 1995’s 24 Hours of Le Mans winning McLaren F1 GTR.

The flowing artwork takes more than 1200 hours to paint and combines 20 different colours. The work is carried out by paint technicians at McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

Inspiration for the colours comes from the race winning cars. The white and red livery of the McLaren MP4/2, with that car’s ‘7’ race number is worn on the bonnet.

Both sides of the 3-7-59 theme are a homage to the McLaren F1 GTR, with its grey colour scheme and ‘59’ race number.

Even the key fobs on the cars wear hand-painted artwork that mimics the multi-coloured exterior of the car.