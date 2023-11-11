BACK TO ALL NEWS
McLaren releases special edition 750S as tribute to 'Triple Crown'
McLaren releases special edition 750S as tribute to 'Triple Crown'

Woking's most intricately detailed livery is coming to six cars - all of which are sold
11 November 2023

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris whipped the covers off the firm’s most exacting bespoke livery yet in order to celebrate its ‘Triple Crown’ motorsport success.

The intricately detailed paint on the McLaren 750S commemorates McLaren winning the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Indianapolis 500 and is part of wider celebrations of the company’s 60th birthday.

IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward and Le Mans winner Derek Bell joined Norris at a motorsports festival called Velocity International, in California, to reveal the 750S supercar. Five more cars, which will be either coupe or Spider, will have the ‘3-7-’59’ livery. All six have already been sold.

The three in the name represents the number of the 1974 Indy 500 winner, the seven is the company’s maiden Monaco Grand Prix win in 1984 and the 59 belongs to 1995’s 24 Hours of Le Mans winning McLaren F1 GTR.

The flowing artwork takes more than 1200 hours to paint and combines 20 different colours. The work is carried out by paint technicians at McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

Inspiration for the colours comes from the race winning cars. The white and red livery of the McLaren MP4/2, with that car’s ‘7’ race number is worn on the bonnet.

Both sides of the 3-7-59 theme are a homage to the McLaren F1 GTR, with its grey colour scheme and ‘59’ race number.

Even the key fobs on the cars wear hand-painted artwork that mimics the multi-coloured exterior of the car.

Inside the Triple Crown logo designs are stitched in McLaren Orange into the headrests of the carbonfibre racing seats. The seats feature further Triple Crown art that is etched in graphite Alcantara and are finished with white contrast stitching.

The pedals, which are marked with laser etched artwork matching some of the paint details on the exterior of the car, are finished with a ceramic coating and white, black and orange Triple Crown stars.  

Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Automotive, Michael Leithers, said: “The most challenging project ever delivered by McLaren Special Operations is a truly stunning expression of McLaren’s industry-leading paint expertise, on a supercar that sets a new benchmark in its class.” 

Anton motorhead 11 November 2023
Fantastic paintwork which effectively conceals some of the less fortunate design elements, but it must be terribly expensive to fix a scratch on it. And how much for the car? Oh, if you have to ask.....
gagaga 11 November 2023

The end is nigh when all they've got to rave about is how good they are at painting cars.

